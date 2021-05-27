newsbreak-logo
Rio Grande, OH

Duo to represent Rio Grande women in NAIA Nationals

By Gallipolis Daily Tribune
Gallipolis Daily Tribune
 3 days ago

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — A pair of athletes will be representing the University of Rio Grande in the 41st annual women’s NAIA Outdoor Track & Field National Championships, Wednesday-Friday, at Mickey Miller Blackwell Stadium in Gulf Shores, Ala. Both ladies will be competing on the opening day of the competition.

