Ed and Lynn Humphreys had an idea a year and a half ago to bring a trolley tour to Jim Thorpe. The couple hopes this June that dream will come to fruition. The business will start out with two trolleys, one of which will be dedicated to a hop-on hop-off service. Eight one-hour loops will run Friday through Sunday starting at Penn’s Peak with stops including Glen Onoko, the Mauch Chunk Opera House, the Old Jail Museum, the Stabin Museum and Mauch Chunk Lake, among others. On the return trip, a stop in front of the Lehigh Coal and Navigation Building is planned.