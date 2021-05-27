Willowvale Fire Department remembers former chief
CHADWICKS, N.Y. – The Willowvale Fire Department gathered Thursday in memory of former Fire Chief William J. Hughes, who passed away at the age of 76 on Saturday, May 22. Hughes was a U.S. Army veteran who joined the Willowvale fire department in 1966. He served as fire chief for 30 years from 1982 – 2012. During his time as chief, Hughes managed the construction of the current fire hall, and served as president of the Fire Chiefs Association in 1991.