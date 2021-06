Competing alongside athletes who are nearly 60 years younger, Kihei decathlete Mary Trotto, 74, puts some muscle into tossing a four-kilogram shot put at the Valley Isle Track Club Open Track Meet Championship at the Satoki Yamamoto Track & Field Facility at War Memorial Stadium on Saturday. Trotto won the 19-over women’s division as the only entrant with a distance of 19-feet-6-inches. Trotto, who has won multiple national titles since taking up the sport of track and field at the age of 55, was the first woman to complete a sanctioned decathlon event when she accomplished the feat in 2004. She said she is looking forward to turning 75 next year so she will be among the youngest competitors in her national age group.