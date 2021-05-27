Decisions on Malkin and Letang Will Set the Course For the Pens' Future

Fifteen years is a long time to do anything with consistency, much less make the playoffs in a league where no team is guaranteed to have sustained success. The NHL playoffs, and the road leading up to it, is widely considered the most difficult path to a trophy in all of sports, and the Pittsburgh Penguins are no strangers to it. With three Stanley Cup Championships in this 15-year window, the Penguins have proven themselves to be a team weathered for adversity in the past. Ironically enough, this season has given the Penguins similar tests. Despite the incredible situations and problems they’ve found themselves in this season, they have continued to find a way to win and have success. This article will break down the top moments of adversity that propelled them to their 15th straight playoff appearance.