newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Decisions on Malkin and Letang Will Set the Course For the Pens' Future

By Ken Campbell
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn his 16 seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins, Sidney Crosby has more than done his bit for the organization. Like Mario Lemieux, his mere presence saved the franchise during some dark times. His otherworldly talents and marketability helped get the Penguins a new arena and all the revenue streams that come with it.

www.si.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evgeni Malkin
Person
Cody Ceci
Person
Ron Hextall
Person
Sidney Crosby
Person
Mike Matheson
Person
Tristan Jarry
Person
Jim Rutherford
Person
Mario Lemieux
Person
Bryan Rust
IN THIS ARTICLE
#He Got Game#The Pittsburgh Penguins#Division#The Montreal Canadiens#Defensemen Mike Matheson#Inferior Goaltending#The Game#First Round Losses#Gm Ron Hextall#Hextall Deals#The League#Defensive Juggernauts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
News Break
Sports
News Break
Ice Hockey
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
NHL Teams
New York Islanders
News Break
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
Related
NHLYardbarker

Kings Fans Have 3 Good Playoff Bandwagons to Jump On

The Los Angeles Kings’ season has come to a close, and the team will not be participating in the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the third straight season. Despite being one of the most successful teams of the past decade, the last time they made it past the first round of the playoffs was in 2014, when they ended up winning the Stanley Cup.
NHLhockeybuzz.com

More important things to focus on than the loss

There is no getting around the fact the Penguins laid an egg yesterday against the Flyers. Even when they scored twice after trailing 4-0 they still managed to lose the third period to the Flyers 3-2. It was an underwhelming performance. And you know what? It’s fine. The game really doesn’t mean anything. The Penguins are going to the playoffs. It is just a matter of who they will play. Even if they won out to close the season it wouldn’t guarantee a favorable matchup.
NHLNHL

Game Preview: 05.04.21 at PHI

PIT: 34 - 16 - 3 (71 pts) PHI: 23 - 22 - 7 (53 pts) The Penguins conclude their four-game road trip as they take on the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center. Pittsburgh has points in 12 of its last 18 games against Philadelphia (9-6-3). The Penguins have earned points in 11 of their last 14 games (10-3-1). Going back further, they have points in 18 of their last 23 games overall (16-5-2). Pittsburgh is 6-2-0 in its last eight road games dating back to Apr. 8.
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Jeff Carter is better than your team's trade deadline pickup

Things are going pretty well for the Pittsburgh Penguins at the moment. Their trade deadline acquisition is amongst the better ones in recent memory, the top line is starting to find its footing again, the power play is looking good (both of them), and the game results have been positive as well.
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Here we go

Well here we are. It has been a unique path this NHL season with the divisional setups and only having a shortened regular season. After all was said and done the Penguins earned home ice advantage in the East Divison by finishing in first place. They avoided the Bruins and Capitals in round one. They will instead begin their pursuit of a sixth Stanley Cup today against the New York Islanders.
NHLYardbarker

Penguins Clinch Playoff Berth Despite Adversity

Fifteen years is a long time to do anything with consistency, much less make the playoffs in a league where no team is guaranteed to have sustained success. The NHL playoffs, and the road leading up to it, is widely considered the most difficult path to a trophy in all of sports, and the Pittsburgh Penguins are no strangers to it. With three Stanley Cup Championships in this 15-year window, the Penguins have proven themselves to be a team weathered for adversity in the past. Ironically enough, this season has given the Penguins similar tests. Despite the incredible situations and problems they’ve found themselves in this season, they have continued to find a way to win and have success. This article will break down the top moments of adversity that propelled them to their 15th straight playoff appearance.
NHLdailyjournal.net

Carter, Lagace help Pens clinch home ice in first round

PITTSBURGH — Jeff Carter scored and Maxime Lagace stopped 29 shots for his first career shutout as the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Buffalo Sabres 1-0 on Saturday. Lagace, making his first start in more than two years, got his seventh career win, and helped Pittsburgh clinch home-ice advantage in the opening round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. The Penguins were without Tristan Jarry and Casey DeSmith, their top two goaltenders, for the regular season finale.
NHLNHL

Penguins Activate Forward Evgeni Malkin off of Injured Reserve

The Pittsburgh Penguins have activated forward Evgeni Malkin off of injured reserve, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall. Malkin, 34, has missed the past 23 games after leaving the March 16 contest against Boston with a lower-body injury. From March 2-15, Malkin had points in eight straight games (4G-8A) which included tallying his 1,100th career point on March 15 versus the Bruins.
NHLPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Evgeni Malkin-Jason Zucker tandem hasn’t clicked. What can Penguins do if that doesn’t change?

Mike Sullivan on Monday, while publicly reiterating his approach to constructing a forward lineup, identified the four tandems he would like to keep intact. Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel are his starting point. He feels good about Evgeni Malkin and Kasperi Kapanen. Ditto for Teddy Blueger and Zach Aston-Reese. And he sees that Jeff Carter and Jared McCann have developed chemistry.
NHLPosted by
Audacy

Evgeni Malkin an assist, but little else goes right in Philly

PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – Pens got it going in the third period, then Philly did as well as the Flyers steamrolled to a 7-2 win Monday night. The loss dropped the Pens in a first place tie with Washington and the Caps have a game-in=hand. “I just thought he...
NHLNBC Sports

Flyers’ 5-OT playoff game nearly broke longest game record

Some NHL postseason records will stand forever, thanks to Wayne Gretzky. Others soon could be broken, thanks to Sidney Crosby, Alex Ovechkin and others in pursuit. With the playoffs set to begin, there are some NHL postseason regulars who will continue on what ultimately could be a record-breaking chase. So, it’s a perfect time to skim through the record books and highlight some that stand out.
NHLCBS Sports

Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Generates pair of helpers

Malkin produced two assists and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Flyers. Malkin had a hand in Jake Guentzel's second-period power-play marker and a Jason Zucker goal at even strength in the third. In two games since he returned from a lower-body injury, Malkin has three assists. The Russian center is up to 27 points, 70 shots on net and a minus-4 rating in 31 contests overall.
NHLNBC Sports

NHL On NBCSN: Jeff Carter has been the right addition for Penguins

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with Tuesday’s matchup between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers. Flyers-Penguins stream coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here. When the Penguins hired Ron Hextall to...
NHLESPN

Carter, Lagace help Penguins beat Sabres, clinch 1st in East

PITTSBURGH --  Jeff Carter scored and Maxime Lagace stopped 29 shots for his first career shutout as the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Buffalo Sabres 1-0 on Saturday. Lagace, making his first start in more than two years, got his seventh career win, and helped Pittsburgh clinch first place in the East Division when Washington needed overtime to beat Philadelphia. The Penguins were without Tristan Jarry and Casey DeSmith, their top two goaltenders, for the regular season finale.
NHLNHL

Penguins Sign Valtteri Puustinen to a Two-Year, Entry-Level Contract

The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed forward Valtteri Puustinen to a two-year, entry-level contract, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall. The 21-year-old Puustinen was one of Pittsburgh's seventh-round (203rd overall) draft picks in the 2019 NHL Draft. His contract will begin at the start of the 2021-22 campaign.
NHLSan Luis Obispo Tribune

Six stats that shaped the Penguins’ season

Before the season began, we identified the key areas that could swing the Penguins’ season in one direction or the other. We called it, “Six stats that will shape the Penguins season.”. Now, after a 56-game sprint, how did they do?. Well, after revisiting those stats it’s clear that not...
NHLUS News and World Report

Chemistry 101: COVID-19 Protocols Helped Pens Bond Quickly

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Nearly three dozen players made their way through the Pittsburgh Penguins locker room during the regular season, a byproduct of an injury list that seemed to remain in a constant state of flux. Some, such as captain Sidney Crosby, have been around seemingly forever. Some, such as...
NHLYardbarker

5 Penguins Who Will Be Key for the Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Pittsburgh Penguins have one game left on the schedule before the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs as they prepare to play one of the New York Islanders, Boston Bruins or Washington Capitals in the first round. While a championship requires a full team effort, there are five players who will be the most crucial to the Penguins’ success and a deep playoff run.
NHLBradenton Herald

‘He’s fired up’: Could Jeff Carter complete Penguins’ championship puzzle?

It was still April 11 in L.A. and Jeff Carter would have to finish packing soon. The Penguins had just acquired the 36-year-old forward from the Los Angeles Kings, ending his unforgettable nine years there. And the next day it would be wheels up to Pittsburgh to join his new team. But first, he had to say goodbye.
NHLPosted by
Pgh Hockey Now

Is it the Last Ride for the Penguins Championship Core?

To all good things, there comes an end. Through serendipity, a little bad luck which brought new players to the fore, and good decision-making, the Pittsburgh Penguins have another legitimate, real, and tangible shot at the Stanley Cup. They won the East Division despite being crushed by injuries, and one can only imagine how good a healthy roster can be.