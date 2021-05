Pryda Presents is synonymous with pristine productions and splendour. Why is that? Because Eric Prydz is an excellent tastemaker and an outstanding curator. This time, the sophisticated imprint hosts a refined masterpiece produced by two talented artists from the new era of electronic music. We are talking about Cristoph and Yotto who once again deliver a single to go straight to the playlist. Both have had an enviable and brilliant career, leaving no doubt about the quality of their skills. But if separately they are genius, when they collide they give you a stellar explosion. ‘Out Of Reach‘ is the track that unites these two magnificent producers with singer/songwriter Sansa and offers an example of perfection to the music scene.