Wolfenbarger named Arkansas Girls Basketball Gatorade Player of the Year

Arkansas Travelers infielder Jake Scheiner has been named league Player of the Week for May 17-23 for the Double-A Central. Scheiner led the Travs to a 4-2 record on the road at Corpus Christi while pacing the league in hits (11), doubles (6), runs scored (9) and tied for the lead in RBIs (8). Playing in all six games, Scheiner put up a .440/.517/.800 slash line with seven total extra base hits. He recorded multiple hits in four games and had a double in each of the first five contests of the week.