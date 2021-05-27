newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Utah State

Utah tested to stay and to play and the CDC gives recognition

By TownLift // Michele Roepke
Posted by 
TownLift
TownLift
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ePBMU_0aDdabO200

PARK CITY, Utah. — The Center For Disease Control (CDC) holds Utah up as a model in creative COVID practices. Schools in Park City implemented Test-To-Stay (in school) and Test-To-Play (extracurricular activities) and the success rate has garnered a distinguished write-up from the CDC.

“Utah implemented two high school COVID-19 testing programs to sustain in-person instruction and extracurricular activities. During November 30, 2020–March 20, 2021, among 59,552 students who received testing, 1,886 (3.2%) had a positive result. These programs facilitated the completion of approximately 95% of high school extracurricular competition events and saved an estimated 109,752 in-person instruction student-days,” says the CDC in a statement

The data-laden report lends captivating insights into the realities of staff and students within the past year.

After reading the statistics, readers will see the voluminous list of entities and of individuals from whom collaborative communication and sharing of what was and wasn’t working during those days are acknowledged by the CDC and the State of Utah for their significant contributions to solutions.


Get more local Park City news and subscribe to the TownLift Daily Newsletter

TownLift

TownLift

Park City, UT
638
Followers
724
Post
97K+
Views
ABOUT

TownLift is Park City’s and Summit County’s source for community news. We publish news and stories that directly affect your everyday life. We are a catalyst to strengthen community values and support local organizations.

 https://townlift.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Park City, UT
Local
Utah Government
Local
Utah Health
State
Utah State
Park City, UT
Government
Park City, UT
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Cdc#Center Of Disease Control#Local Disease#State Schools#Covid#Recognition#Testing#Students#Communication#In Person Instruction#Creative Covid Practices#Success#Entities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
Related
Utah StatePosted by
TownLift

Utah committee proposes limits on teaching about race

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah. — A Utah education committee has proposed new rules around how race is taught in K-12 schools. The committee on Thursday proposed rules that would ensure that children in K-12 schools aren’t taught that any race, gender, or religion is superior to another, The Salt Lake Tribune reported Friday. They would […]
Summit County, UTPosted by
TownLift

Retired Nursing Director Carolyn Rose receives Beatty Award

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah. – Recently-retired Summit County Nursing Director, Carolyn Rose, was awarded the Beatty Award by the Utah Public Health Association (UPHA) for her significant contributions to public health in Utah. The Beatty Award is presented annually to a member of the UPHA who embodies leadership in their field of public health and whose […]
PoliticsPosted by
TownLift

Lake Powell water level at a historic low

BULLFROG, Utah. — As of May 25, Lake Powell is 43.9 feet lower from a year ago. At 3559.89 feet, the lake is down 140.08 feet from full pool. The man-made reservoir is only receiving 39.4% of its average water inflow so far this year. “It was so depressing,” said Tim of Glenwood Springs, Colorado, […]
Salt Lake City, UTPosted by
TownLift

Transgender athlete bill to return for 2022 Utah Legislature

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah. — A lawmaker in Utah who proposed legislation that would ban transgender athletes from competing in girls’ sports has announced plans to reintroduce the proposal in 2022. The bill, sponsored by Republican state Rep. Kera Birkeland, died in a Senate committee in the final week of the Legislative session this year, […]
Park City, UTPosted by
TownLift

Tomorrow is the last day to apply for a Park City Police officer job

PARK CITY, Utah. — Park City Municipal has posted a job announcement to become a police officer or senior police officer. The closing date to apply is May 27. Apply online at Park City Jobs  Park City Municipal Corporation is an Equal Opportunity EmployerApplications for current job postings are found on parkcity.org Individuals requesting Veteran’s preference […]
Salt Lake City, UTPosted by
TownLift

Maverik Center closing as a mass vaccination site

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah. — The Salt Lake City Health Department is closing its mass COVID vaccination site which has been held in the overflow parking lot in Salt Lake City at the Maverik Center. COVID cases have been steadily declining nationwide and statewide. Averaging 2,800 people per day in recent months, the site had […]
Park City, UTPosted by
TownLift

Bonus bar mitzvahs

PARK CITY, Utah. — At Park City’s Temple Har Shalom (THS), a record number of students are achieving the Jewish adolescent milestone of bat and bar mitzvah this year, the ceremony marking their entrance into Jewish adulthood. Bat is the feminine, bar the masculine, b’nai mitzvah is the plural. The movie Fiddler on the Roof […]
Utah StatePosted by
TownLift

Report: More women in Utah leaving health care industry

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah. — A newly released report by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics has shown more women in the health care industry are leaving the profession due to the coronavirus pandemic. Women lost more than 1.5 million health care jobs across the nation in April 2020, about 12% of all health care […]
Salt Lake City, UTPosted by
TownLift

Drought leaves lakes dry, could trigger firework ban

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Water levels at Utah’s reservoirs are lower than normal after a bad year for snowpack and Gov. Spencer Cox is warning severe drought conditions could trigger water and fire restrictions and a possible ban on fireworks this year. Cox, a Republican in his first year as governor, spoke Thursday at […]
Salt Lake City, UTPosted by
TownLift

Antlerless hunting applications open May 27

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah. — The application period for Utah’s 2021 antlerless hunts opens May 27 at 8 am. Antlerless hunting refers to cows and does, female elk and deer. According to the Utah Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR), a cow elk can provide between 120 to 200 pounds of boneless meat. Thursday, May 27, […]
Utah StatePosted by
TownLift

Missing Utah hiker found dead in Little Cottonwood Canyon

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah. — A hiker reported missing in Little Cottonwood Canyon has been found dead, authorities said. Brent Rane, 31, of Salt Lake City died Thursday while hiking down the Mount Superior trail in the Wasatch-Cache National Forest when Unified Police Department said he apparently slipped, fell and hit his head. Detective Ken […]
Logan, UTPosted by
TownLift

Wasatch Back relay 2021 is set for June 12

KAYSVILLE, Utah. — The Wasatch Back relay is returning in 2021. Shortened into a one-day event, it will be a little different from years past. Runners will come together on June 12 in Logan to kick off the adventure, conquering one of the more difficult races in the Ragnar series. Teams run through some of […]
Utah StateKSLTV

Utah Reports 164 New COVID-19 Cases, 1 Additional Death

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Officials with the Utah Department of Health on Monday said another Utahn has died from COVID-19 while 164 additional residents have tested positive for the virus. Currently, 148 people are hospitalized with the virus and an additional 3,492 vaccines have been administered, bringing the state’s...
Utah Statefox5ny.com

Utah considers ban on mask requirements in schools

SALT LAKE CITY - Utah Gov. Spencer Cox called on state lawmakers Monday to convene for a special session this week to consider bills involving allocating federal coronavirus relief funds and a prohibition on mask requirements in schools. Cox said two of the more contentious proposed measures will not be...