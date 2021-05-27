newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Deschutes County, OR

Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo is ‘Back in the Saddle’ this summer after 2020 cancellation

By KTVZ news sources
Posted by 
KTVZ News Channel 21
KTVZ News Channel 21
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I7MdU_0aDdaQcv00

fitting theme for event's return; some events, capacities could be modified

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Deschutes County Fair & Expo said Thursday it is excited to announce the return of the Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo this summer, with a logical theme after last year's COVID-caused cancellation: "Back in the Saddle."

This year marks the 101st edition of Central Oregon’s largest event, after COVID19 forced the event’s cancellation in 2020.

This year, Fair attendees can expect an exciting event full of animals, agriculture, concerts, carnival rides, cotton candy and corn dogs, along with shopping, exhibits, and food, all happening July 28 – Aug 1.

Specific programming elements, including concert announcements, and specific entertainment options are still being finalized and more details will be released soon.

Deschutes County Fair & Expo will be following all state and local health guidance, which may result in event modifications. Adjustments will likely include reduced capacities, and the understanding that certain attractions will need to have reduced capacity, depending on state and local health guidelines that are in place at the time of the 2021 Fair. Fairgoers are encouraged to check the Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo website at www.DECHUTESFAIR.com for the most up-to-date information.

Admission tickets for the 2021 fair will go on-sale July 5th and will be sold exclusively online, at www.DESCHUTESFAIR.com with limited availability at the Fair box office.

“We are truly grateful that we can once again invite our community to celebrate the largest event in Central Oregon,” said Fair & Expo Director Geoff Hinds. “We know that the fair is a special tradition for so many in our community and we’re excited to welcome guests back this summer in a safe and responsible way. From the entire staff and board of directors, we can’t wait to see you July 28th – Aug 1st.”

The post Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo is ‘Back in the Saddle’ this summer after 2020 cancellation appeared first on KTVZ .

KTVZ News Channel 21

KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend, OR
417
Followers
441
Post
114K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Bend, OR from KTVZ News Channel 21, Central Oregon's News Leader.

 https://ktvz.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Deschutes County, OR
Redmond, OR
Sports
Redmond, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Sports
Deschutes County, OR
Government
City
Redmond, OR
Local
Oregon Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Fair#Back In The Saddle#Cotton Candy#Animals#Carnival Rides#Ore#Food Event#Covid#Central Oregon#Admission Tickets#Event Modifications#Concerts#Concert Announcements#Attractions#Corn Dogs#July 5th#Fitting Theme#Adjustments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Sports
Related
Deschutes County, ORKTVZ

Deschutes County Farm Bureau awards record-breaking $10,000 in scholarships

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Deschutes County Farm Bureau said Monday it proudly awarded a record-breaking $10,000 in scholarships this year. “This is the highest amount to date that Deschutes County Farm Bureau has awarded students through our scholarship program,” said Tom Maddux, Deschutes County Farm Bureau scholarship coordinator. “With so many things being canceled due to the pandemic, our Deschutes County Farm Bureau Board chose to invest in the future of our youth. It was a wise decision, in my book.”
Travelmycentraloregon.com

Lava Lands Visitor Center Opens Thursday

Newberry National Volcanic Monument will open many of its sites for limited capacity due to COVID-19 for summer visitors next week. Beginning on Thursday, Lava River Cave will open with daily operations thru Sunday August 22, 2021. The site will close on August 23, 2021 for the rest of the season for construction activities to improve access to the cave.
Redmond, ORPamplin Media Group

Shoe drive to benefit local foster children

Every Child Central Oregon kicks off National Foster Care Awareness Month with 'sole' purpose of collecting 400 pairs of new shoes. Last year, approximately 400 youth within Crook, Jefferson and Deschutes counties, as well as The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, spent at least one night in foster care. Expecting numbers to exceed that 2021 figure, Every Child Central Oregon is asking people regionwide to donate new shoes, which will go directly to kids impacted by foster care.
Redmond, ORPosted by
KTVZ News Channel 21

RPA junior earns international playwright honors

Redmond Proficiency Academy junior Aubrey Luse was recently awarded a Superior rating for her play, “The Plant Crusade,” from the Educational Theatre Association, an international organization dedicated to providing high school students access to theatre education. The post RPA junior earns international playwright honors appeared first on KTVZ.
Bend, ORcascadebusnews.com

MountainStar Family Relief Nursery: An Anniversary & an Exit

This year, MountainStar Family Relief Nursery celebrates 20 years of providing effective, relationship-based services for vulnerable young children and their families. Staff work to keep young children safe, strengthen families and help parents to be successful in five Central Oregon communities — Bend, Madras, Prineville, La Pine and Redmond. We have documented success at preventing child abuse and neglect at an age when children are most likely to become victims and suffer the detrimental consequences of living in high-stress, chaotic and crisis-oriented homes. Staff’s work is especially important due to elevated family stress related to the pandemic.
Bend, ORthatoregonlife.com

Don’t Miss Balloons Over Bend, Returning Summer of 2021

Every summer people flock to Central Oregon for a magical event: as the sun rises over Bend Oregon each day from July 23rd to July 25th, dozens of colorful hot air balloons take flight. As things slowly begin to return to normal after Covid-19, there is hope that the Balloons Over Bend event will return this summer.
Redmond, ORredmondspokesman.com

Event calendar May 5-11

Hollywood Road Hike: Enjoy local color, history and geocaching on this leisurely paced hike with great views of the Crooked River Canyon; 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; registration required; Ranch Chapel Parking Lot, 5060 SW Clubhouse Road, Terrebonne; eventbrite.com. Teen Yoga Series: We will explore yoga, breathing techniques, sound healing, meditation, journaling,...
Bend, ORbendsource.com

Wear Your Life Jacket to Work Day

Can you believe it's almost that time of year again—when you can slip into the Deschutes River on an inner tube and float downstream like Central Oregon royalty #livingyourbestlife?! Although a few more storm systems are blowing the last of this year's pow up at the mountain, down in town, the weather's been almost float-worthy.