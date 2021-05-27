Getting Talked Over in Meetings? Try Setting These 5 Ground Rules
Suggest these ground rules to help strengthen the discussion—and get better outcomes for everyone in your meetings. Thanks to introversion and a soft voice, I’ve been talked over in group settings since I was a kid. For that reason, I often leave meetings feeling unheard and unable to share my expertise. Whether you’re at work or school, losing the chance to share your ideas can make it seem like you don’t care, aren’t keeping up, or aren’t assertive enough. All three assumptions can be detrimental to your goals and the goals of the group.betterhumans.pub