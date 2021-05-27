Getting Talked Over in Meetings? Try Setting These 5 Ground Rules

Sir Lennington's Rules Of Etiquette For Online Learners. Let it be clarified that this handbook (which is available for download) outlines two separate sets of etiquette – one for those who practice learning and development as a profession and another for those for whom assignments of learning have been set forth. Both sections may be read in their entirety or taken in smaller doses, absorbing perhaps only a rule or two a day, if one wishes to modestly practice a single manner before advancing to another. Certainly, it is expected that you return to restudy these rules repeatedly, as it will take some allotment of time before you have committed each to memory and have fully incorporated them into your daily disposition and deportment.