Wisconsin State

The GOP Is Preparing Another Election Fraud Clownshow in Wisconsin

Vice
Vice
 3 days ago

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here. Arizona is currently in the throes of a sketchy audit run by a company called Cyber Ninjas. Georgia has a court-ordered audit of mail-in ballots coming for its largest county. Now, Republicans in the Wisconsin legislature are...

Vice

Vice

ABOUT

VICE is the definitive guide to an uncertain world.

 https://www.vice.com/
