Palm Beach County, FL

Palm Beach County officials to discuss COVID-19 vaccine for students

By Matt Papaycik
WPTV West Palm Beach
 3 days ago
Palm Beach County school and health officials on Thursday evening will discuss a series of important and controversial topics like face masks and COVID-19 vaccinations for students.

The School District of Palm Beach County's School Health Advisory Committee -- a team of medical professionals who make recommendations to district leaders regarding the health and safety of students and staff members -- is scheduled to meet virtually at 6 p.m.

According to the agenda, the committee will discuss COVID-19 mitigation strategies including the use of face masks, social distancing, and rapid antigen testing.

In addition, officials will discuss the latest COVID-19 safety protocols that are planned for Summer School and the start of the 2021/22 academic year.

The School District of Palm Beach County is planning a full return to traditional in-person education next school year, and has announced that facial coverings will be optional on school campuses.

The Health Advisory Committee on Thursday will also discuss how to provide students and staff members with better access to the COVID-19 vaccine, as well as updated quarantine guidance.

ABOUT

Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.

