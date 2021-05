Halston on Netflix is done with empathy. Piercing through the creations, the haute couture, the jet set- without neglecting them, just getting it right and moving on-, reaching to the creator. No dramas, though. No trying to make “quality cinema” prétention, just great cinema. Excellent Ewan McGregor. And the whole cast, really. What touched me is that this mini-series that I gobbled in two evenings, made me think of my own values and how they have changed over time, especially in the past year or so.