Zack Snyder Reveals His Choice For Batman If Ben Affleck Passed

bbcgossip.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCut to 2021, Matthias Schoenaerts is more famous domestically, having appeared in movies like The Danish Girl, Red Sparrow and The Laundromat, not to playing the immortal Booker in Netflix’s The Old Guard. But if Ben Affleck hadn’t signed on to play Batman, it sounds like Zack Snyder was ready to line up Schoenaerts as the Caped Crusader instead, and that definitely would catapulted the actor to worldwide fame. He also would have been the most “unknown” actor to play Batman in a live-action feature film, with Michael Keaton, Val Kilmer, George Clooney and Christian Bale all having starred in high-profile projects before they wore the mask.

