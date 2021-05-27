Number of Bitcoin wallets holding 100–1K BTC soars after Tesla’s $1.5B buy-in

Bitcoin fell a bit during Monday's trading session only to turn around and show signs of life again. That being said, it should be kept in the back of your mind that it was Memorial Day, so one would have to think that there is a liquidity issue when it comes to certain parts of the day. I think what we are looking at here is a situation where the market is tentatively looking at the $35,000 level as support. Beyond that, we also have the $30,000 level as potential support, as we have bounced from there couple of times.