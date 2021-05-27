Cancel
Public Health

I was straight with people, says Hancock after Cummings claims

Health secretary rejects claims by former No 10 aide that he lied in run-up to first Covid lockdown last year. Matt Hancock has insisted he was “straight with people” throughout the Covid pandemic, after being accused of lying to ministers and the public by Dominic Cummings. The health secretary defended...

Matt Hancock
Dominic Cummings
#Uk#Covid#Health Secretary#Preparations#Ministers#Run Up
U.K.
Public Health
Worldledburyreporter.co.uk

Hancock urges people to get the jab as Indian variant surges in Bolton

People aged 36 and 37 are to be offered the coronavirus vaccine from this week, Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced, as he appealed to people to get the jab. In a Commons statement, Mr Hancock said there were now 2,323 confirmed cases of the Indian variant in the UK – of which 483 were in Bolton and Blackburn with Darwen.
WorldBBC

Covid: Hancock confident jab works against Indian variant

The UK has "increasing confidence" that Covid-19 vaccines work against the Indian variant of the virus, the health secretary has said. Scientists believe that the variant is more transmissible and cases of it nearly tripled to 1,313 in the past week in England. But Matt Hancock said early lab data...
WorldBBC

Covid: Indian variant cases in 86 council areas - Hancock

There are now 86 local authorities with five or more confirmed cases of the Indian Covid variant, Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said. "This isn't just about Bolton and Blackburn," he said, referring to the areas seeing a spike in cases. It comes as millions of people can now enjoy...
Public HealthBBC

Covid: Johnson and Hancock reject Cummings' criticism

Boris Johnson has rejected claims by his former closest adviser Dominic Cummings that government mistakes led to thousands of extra Covid deaths. The PM said some of the "commentary" didn't "bear any relation to reality". And Health Secretary Matt Hancock - who was accused by Mr Cummings of lying about...
newschain

Hancock voices frustration over Covid vaccine refusals

Matt Hancock has voiced his frustration that some people are still not getting the coronavirus vaccine, amid fears of the spread of the new Indian variant. The Health Secretary said the majority of people admitted to hospital in Bolton, which has seen the biggest outbreak of B1.617.2 variant, had been eligible for the jab but had not taken it up.
Public HealthThe Guardian

Dominic Cummings reiterates claim herd immunity was initial UK policy

Dominic Cummings has reiterated his argument that herd immunity was the UK government’s initial plan to respond to coronavirus, saying public documents back up his claims despite ministers’ dismissals. In a likely curtain-raiser to a much-anticipated appearance next week before a Commons committee, Boris Johnson’s former chief adviser said the...
WorldThe Guardian

Dominic Cummings claims ministers backed herd immunity against Covid

Dominic Cummings has launched an extraordinary new attempt to destroy the government’s credibility over Covid-19, claiming that ministers had backed a policy of “herd immunity” then lied about having done so. In an astonishing series of tweets on Saturday just days before he is due to appear before a Commons...
newschain

Matt Hancock denies lying to Prime Minister as Cummings row fallout continues

Matt Hancock condemned “unsubstantiated” attacks from Dominic Cummings as he fought to save his career over claims he lied to the Prime Minister about coronavirus plans. The Health Secretary faced a day of questions from MPs and the media over whether he falsely told Boris Johnson that patients would be tested before they were discharged from hospitals to care homes at the start of the pandemic.
The Independent

Dominic Cummings news: Matt Hancock says he missed aide’s Covid ‘performance’ and will address Commons

Matt Hancock has rejected Dominic Cummings’ withering attack on his handling of coronavirus after Boris Johnson’s former aide said the health secretary should have been fired for lying and other derelictions of duty.Mr Hancock “worked incredibly hard in unprecedented circumstances to protect the NHS and save lives”, a spokesperson said. Reached outside his north London home later on Wednesday, the health secretary said he had not seen Mr Cummings’ “performance” in full, and would say more in an address to the House of Commons tomorrow.Earlier, Mr Cummings also told MPs that he heard Mr Johnson say he would rather see “bodies pile high” than impose another Covid-19 lockdown on the nation.The former No 10 aide said during a Commons committee hearing that Mr Johnson made the comment “in the PM’s study ... on 31 October”. Mr Johnson last month denied having made the remark when he was confronted by Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer during prime minister’s questions.Who has the most to lose from Cummings’s testimony?Cummings should be held to account for his Covid mistakesNo 10 denies PM missed meetings to write Shakespeare book
The Independent

Cummings accuses Boris Johnson’s government of a ‘joke’ borders policy

Boris Johnson’s former chief adviser has taken another public swipe at the government, this time accusing it of a “joke” borders policy. As questions mount over the action taken to prevent the spread of a new strain of coronavirus first identified in India, Dominic Cummings accused ministers of developing policy based on “nonsense”.Labour have accused the government of a “catastrophic misstep” and of failing to halt travel from India sooner to limit a new more virulent variant of the disease.Shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth said the UK had borders “about as secure as a sieve” as he accused ministers...
U.K.The Guardian

Matt Hancock to face questions over Dominic Cummings allegations

The health secretary, Matt Hancock, will face MPs on Thursday over allegations made by the former senior No 10 aide Dominic Cummings to a select committee that Hancock lied to colleagues and performed “disastrously” during the Covid pandemic. In incendiary testimony on Wednesday, Cummings singled out Hancock, saying he should...