Q. My wife and I, both seniors, have owned a house in New Jersey since 1988. Ten years ago we bought a house in Florida. I retired, moved to Florida and became a resident there. But my wife works in New Jersey, stays in New Jersey 11 months per year and pays New Jersey tax. I have stayed in the New Jersey home for 24 months during the past five years. If we are selling our New Jersey home, can we claim our New Jersey home as our primary residence? Is it true that my wife qualifies for $250,000 tax exemption against gains while I do not qualify for the same exemption?