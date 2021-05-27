newsbreak-logo
UConn vs. Louisville set for Basketball Hall of Fame Women's Showcase

By Harry Lyles Jr.
ESPN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUConn and Louisville will play in the marquee matchup of this year's Basketball Hall of Fame Women's Showcase after their 2020 game was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Thursday announced the field for the eighth annual showcase, which is set for...

