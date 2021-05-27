Britney Spears Shared a Rare Photo of Her Sons and Reflected on Being a Young Mom

Britney Spears loves being a boy mama, and she's letting everyone know it. On Wednesday, May 26th, the "Toxic" singer shared a rare throwback photo with her two boys reflecting on their time together back when she was on tour as a young mom. Spears shares 15-year-old Sean Preston Federline and 14-year-old Jayden James Federline with ex-husband Kevin Federline, to whom she was married for almost three years. Now all grown up, this mama is looking back at all their fun times together.