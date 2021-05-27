Abandoned baby squirrel climbs the leg of a stranger and earns himself a second chance in life

There’s been a ton of discussion circulating around great white sharks over the years and a lot of it tends to revolve around the idea that they’re mindless eating machines or apex predators that will attack anything they think is food. The reality of this is that sharks don’t generally attack humans unless it’s a case of mistaken identity, meaning that the shark thinks that the human is a seal or a tortoise, something they might naturally target as part of their normal diet. This drone footage shows what could terrify a lot of people since the mere mention of a shark is enough to keep some folks well away from the water and not even think about the ocean for a certain length of time. But the fact is that sharks don’t really attack as they do in the movies, and in fact, they won’t attack unless they’re provoked or there’s some other reason that they happen to be in an aggressive mood at that time. It feels safe to say that intruding upon a shark’s meal wouldn’t be wise, and neither would sticking around during a frenzy if it happened, but on the regular, sharks don’t simply get it in their head to attack people for no good reason. People would obviously ask why shark attacks happen then, but the explanation is the same, that they take a bite out of something to test it and see if it’s food. Obviously that’s not something that people want since ‘testing’ for food when it comes to a shark means that the object they’re testing is going to be missing a chunk of flesh once the test is done. And yes, blood in the water will attract sharks, but amazingly enough, human blood isn’t bound to rile up a shark since they typically go after fish, sea lions, and other animals that are part of their normal diet.