A head-on crash injured 5 people on Byron Highway near Camino Diablo (Contra Costa County, CA)

On Wednesday morning, five people sustained injuries following a head-on accident on Byron Highway near Camino Diablo.

The incident took place at about 4:40 a.m. in the 15500 block of Byron Highway near Camino Diablo in the Town of Byron. The East Contra Costa Fire Protection District actively responded to the crash scene. Authorities confirmed that five people received injuries wherein two victims are in critical condition.

Responders called a medical helicopter which landed by 5:15 a.m. CHP shut down all the roads in both directions. Officers mentioned that two people escaped with possible major injuries. The cause of the crash remains unknown at this time.

An investigation is ongoing.

May 27, 2021