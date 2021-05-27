PCHS Principal, Brian Wilson, along with the administration at Powell County High School, committed several long hours into assuring the PCHS seniors had a night and event worth remembering from their graduating year. Wilson expressed his thoughts in a video detailing the event, “I can honestly say that I am very happy that we are able to offer this to our seniors this year.” On Saturday, May 21st, just two days before their graduation ceremony, special accommodations and plans were made to allow senior students the opportunity to attend prom and create lifelong memories to take with them on their future endeavors as young, aspiring adults outside of the PCHS walls.