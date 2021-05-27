WALTER Events | Art in Bloom

Earlier this year, the Town of Lyons was looking for alternative ways to have an outdoor festival to start the summer off with that would meet COVID-19 protocols. They were juggling whether outdoor concerts could happen, perhaps with pod seating, and/or if the annual Good Old Days could happen with social distancing. Both events are back in some form this summer. Seven concerts will take place in Sandstone Park on Thursdays. While Good Old Days, usually in Sandstone Park, will not happen this June, an Artisan Art Fair took its place, for one day, June 12, in Bohn Park. A mini-farmers’ market was added for a couple of hours in the morning. Local non-profits were invited to set up booths. Dechen Hawk was brought in to provide music (singing and piano) to the event. The vendor booths were lined up along the pathway, with the splashing river to the north, and Hawk’s music to the south, and shady trees bringing momentary protection from the 95 degree sunny day. The booths were placed several feet apart because of COVID-19 precautions, but it made the festival feel more relaxing, and gave attendees space to admire each booth’s array of goods at a comfortable pace.