Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Museums

WALTER Events | Art in Bloom

waltermagazine.com
 2021-05-27

Each year, Art In Bloom attracts thousands of guests to the North Carolina Museum of Art to view unique floral arrangements that interpret works in the Museum’s collection. For the first time, WALTER will take viewers behind the scenes as the floral designers create the arrangements. This exclusive video event will offer an inside look at the creative process, from conception to installation.

waltermagazine.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Museum#In Bloom#Walter Events Art
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Museums
News Break
Arts
Related
Visual Artthermtide.com

Three virtual art events to view this summer

Online art galleries and events may be one of the only ways for artists to seek inspiration and creative ideas during a pandemic. Although some places are beginning to reopen their doors, art museums are not seen as that much of a priority when compared to essential businesses like grocery stores or pharmacies. Luckily, these virtual art events are still going on right now, which means that artists can engage and express their creativity from the comfort of their own homes.
Chautauqua County, NYObserver

Art event picture perfect

North Shore Arts Alliance’s Art Trail Hub Crawl was a resounding success over Memorial Day weekend. Hundreds of people took to the roads and byways throughout Chautauqua County to visit artist stops along the way. Whether a studio, hub of artists, or an artist run gallery, visitors were able to...
San Marcos, TXsmcorridornews.com

Art League hosts first social event of 2021

The San Marcos Art League (SMAL) is excited to host the very first social event of 2021 on July 22nd at The Price Center & Garden for their Member’s Art Show closing reception. Members of the art league were asked to submit works influenced by the idea of ‘place’ and how location impacts the perspective of their work.
Aspen, COaspenpublicradio.org

A New Exhibition By Celebrated Artist Precious Okoyomon Blooms Atop The Aspen Art Museum

Precious Okoyomon is a celebrated artist and poet (the artist goes by the pronoun “they”). They’re known for creating vast living garden installations, which combine flora, poetic prose and sculpture, that have been exhibited — and celebrated — all over the world. The New York Times Style Magazine recently hailed Okoyomon as “The Artist Who Transforms Galleries Into Forest And Fields” around the same time Okoyomon received a rave in The New Yorker for their spring show at Performance Space in Manhattan’s East Village — and won the prestigious Frieze Artist Award at this year’s Frieze New York art show.
Maryland Stateshoreupdate.com

Academy Art Museum Announces July Events

The following Academy Art Museum exhibitions are sponsored by the Talbot County Arts Council, the Maryland State Arts Council, and the Star Democrat. Open daily, Tuesday through Saturday, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. and Sunday, 12 noon to 4 p.m. Miró in New York, 1947:. Miró, Hayter and Atelier 17.
New Milford, CTnewmilfordspectrum.com

New Milford Silo showcasing music, art event

NEW MILFORD — On June 19, Pete Francis (of Dispatch) returns to The Silo for a special event that will feature performances by Rebecca Haviland and Whiskey Heart. In addition, visual artist friends of The Dragoncrest Collective will be showcasing their latest artwork at this event. Come see recent creations by Jesse Gestal, Alex Sanzo, and Katie Heimbold. Artwork will be available to view and purchase in the barn gallery.
Columbus, OHwosu.org

Art In Bloom, Tyshawn Freeman Yarn Art

Floral art adds perspective to works at the Columbus Museum of Art. A Short North fiber artist creates dazzling and intricate shapes. Stunning visions of India from 26 artists. And the man behind the “deerest” sculptures in downtown Columbus.
vineyardgazette.com

Blooming Art Exhibit Keeps Garden Club Growing

In 2001 the Martha’s Vineyard Garden Club was trying to come up with creative fundraising ideas. Mary Lou Keep, club president at the time, decided to model an exhibit after the Art in Bloom show hosted by the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston, which features floral arrangements inspired by art pieces in the museum.
Visual Artlyonsrecorder.org

Art Fair, first experiment in group event without masks for Lyons

Earlier this year, the Town of Lyons was looking for alternative ways to have an outdoor festival to start the summer off with that would meet COVID-19 protocols. They were juggling whether outdoor concerts could happen, perhaps with pod seating, and/or if the annual Good Old Days could happen with social distancing. Both events are back in some form this summer. Seven concerts will take place in Sandstone Park on Thursdays. While Good Old Days, usually in Sandstone Park, will not happen this June, an Artisan Art Fair took its place, for one day, June 12, in Bohn Park. A mini-farmers’ market was added for a couple of hours in the morning. Local non-profits were invited to set up booths. Dechen Hawk was brought in to provide music (singing and piano) to the event. The vendor booths were lined up along the pathway, with the splashing river to the north, and Hawk’s music to the south, and shady trees bringing momentary protection from the 95 degree sunny day. The booths were placed several feet apart because of COVID-19 precautions, but it made the festival feel more relaxing, and gave attendees space to admire each booth’s array of goods at a comfortable pace.
Becker, MNhometownsource.com

Ice cream social, art event scheduled

The Sherburne History Center will host an ice cream social and the Sherburne Area Visual Arts Showcase during Becker Freedom Days. From Tuesday, June 15, to Sunday, June 20, the History Center will display the artwork of a variety of local artists. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Aurora, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Aurora Arts Alliance hosts 'Let's Paint!' at June 17 event

The Aurora Arts Alliance invites you to join in some outdoor painting at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 17, at RiverEdge Park, 360 N. Broadway in Aurora. The June meet-up will be an informal painting session at RiverEdge Park. Public Art will provide plastic wrap for creating temporary mural surfaces. Bring paint if you are able. Not into spray paint? Bring your current project and spend some creative time with other artists.
Visual ArtLincoln Journal Star

Otherworldly exhibit featured at Third Friday art event

An “out of this world” collection of new work landed at the Noyes Art Gallery, 119 S. Ninth St., at its Third Friday show June 18. The show includes creatures from beyond this world depicted in various media and will be on display at the gallery during regular hours Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. through June 30.
Methow, WAMethow Valley News

Arts Briefs: Poetry, History, events at TwispWorks

Confluence Poets, Confluence Gallery and TwispWorks will present a Juneteenth poetry reading on Saturday (June 19) at the TwispWorks Pavilion. The free event starts at 1 p.m. Confluence Poets and special guest readers will present works that celebrate the alley, its original inhabitants, the beauty of the land, and traditions past and present. For information, visit http://confluencepoets.com.
Visual Artmycouriertribune.com

Free MDC virtual art event focuses on trout

On Saturday, June 19, people can use a paint brush to learn the differences between rainbow and brown trout, according to a release from the Missouri Department of Conservation. On this date, people can use their artistic skills to learn more about these two popular sportfish species at the MDC...
Visual Arttimesnewspapers.com

Webster Arts Offers Events, Workshops In “Summer Menu”

Webster Arts invites residents to set the table with a series of events and workshops to tempt appetites for art. A new “Summer Menu” features food themes and activities throughout the summer. First up is “Food for Thought,” the organization’s first in-person exhibit in over a year. The program opens...
Visual ArtWTOP

Cherry blossom festival auctioning off ‘Art in Bloom’ sculptures

The National Cherry Blossom Festival is auctioning off five of the sculptures used to help celebrate this year’s festival, at a time when visitors were being discouraged from seeing the trees on D.C.’s National Mall. The sculpture series was titled “Art in Bloom.” The festival commissioned 25 sculptures to be...
Visual Artthehighlander.ca

Creatives team up for new art event

This weekend, June 19-20, Glass Eagle Studios and Creative Garden Centre is hosting its first ever “Art in the Garden” event. Six local artisans will be showcasing pottery, acrylic painting, stained glass – even leatherwork – in a lush garden near Haliburton. Studio owner Tom Green said he hopes the...
Societyculturemap.com

Thanks-Giving Square presents Pride Month Chalk Art Event

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Thanks-Giving Square will present Pride Month Chalk Art Event, enabling the community to express their definition of love through chalk art in honor of Pride Month. Additionally, the iconic Chapel of Thanks-Giving at the Square is open daily from 9 am-4 pm and contains a message board for visitors to share gratitude sentiments year-round.