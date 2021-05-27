GE: Floating Wind Turbines Could Help America Meet Its Renewable Energy Goals
Over the past 20 years, wind power has become an important component in America’s renewables mix. Wind farms have sprouted in many parts of the country, and now they are starting to move offshore. Just two weeks ago, for example, the U.S. Department of the Interior Bureau of Ocean Energy Management gave the final approval to Vineyard Wind 1, America’s first commercial-scale offshore wind farm, near Martha’s Vineyard, which is projected to generate 800 megawatts (MW).www.corpmagazine.com