AI and IoT to Keep Tech Space Booming: 4 Top Fund Picks

Forecasts and estimation of the number of IoT devices deployed globally continue to rise and rise again. Few industry analysts or researchers agree on what that number eventually might be but all accept that there will likely be upwards of 30 billion of them by 2030 and that, by that time, the market will be worth US$ 20 trillion or more. Such massive figures would have been dismissed as laughable when the notion of the Internet of Things first filtered into public consciousness back in 2010. However, rather than undergoing the sort of steady linear expansion that characterized the "one device, one user" epoch (i.e. one mobile handset per subscriber or one PC per owner) the growth of IoT has been explosive and close to the point of becoming exponential. The fact is that there are already many millions of IoT devices and sensors already out there - and more and more are coming online every day.