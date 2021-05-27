newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Wizards: Russell Westbrook discusses popcorn incident, injury status

By Chris Crouse
Posted by 
FortyEight Minutes
FortyEight Minutes
 3 days ago

The Wizards lost the Game 2 against the Sixers but the story of the night was the fan who threw popcorn on Russell Westbrook .

“To be completely honest, this s–t is getting out of hand, especially for me,” Westbrook told FortyEightMinutes and other media after the contest. “The amount of disrespect… “There are certain things that cross the line. Any other setting … a guy were to come up on the street and pour popcorn on my head, you know what happens. … In these arenas, you got to start protecting the players. We’ll see what the NBA does.”

Philadelphia announced that it has banned the fan from attending any events inside of the Wells Fargo Arena and it formally apologized to Westbrook and the Wizards. Still, more can be done to protect the players from these kinds of incidents in the future.

Checking in on Westbrook’s injury

Westbrook (10 points, 11 assists, and six rebounds) left the game in the fourth quarter with an ankle injury (he was going through the tunnel to the locker room when the popcorn was thrown on him). After the game, he gave a brief update on his condition.

“I hurt it twice in a short amount of time,” Westbrook said. “We’ll see what happens.”

The post Wizards: Russell Westbrook discusses popcorn incident, injury status appeared first on FortyEightMinutes .

FortyEight Minutes

FortyEight Minutes

Columbus, OH
13
Followers
684
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Features in-depth basketball news, analysis, rumors, odds, and more from a team of credentialed NBA writers.

 https://fortyeightminutes.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ankle Injury#Sixers#The Wells Fargo Arena#Fortyeightminutes#Popcorn Incident#The Game#Injury Status#Philadelphia#Line#Incidents
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBACBS Sports

Wizards' Russell Westbrook averages triple-double for fourth time in five seasons

Russell Westbrook continues to make NBA history with each passing season. Though he clinched it several days ago, Sunday's Washington Wizards regular-season finale ended with Westbrook averaging a triple-double for the fourth time in five seasons. Prior to Westbrook's run, Oscar Robertson was the only player in league history to accomplish that feat over a full season. He did so only once. Westbrook now has 80 percent of seasons in NBA history in which a player averaged a triple-double.
NBANBC Sports

Beal says he won't be 100 percent for start of postseason

If it looked like Bradley Beal was moving better in the fourth quarter on Sunday in the Wizards' win over the Hornets, that's because he was. The Wizards All-Star guard said his strained hamstring loosened up as the game transpired, which allowed him to drop 13 points in the final quarter after shooting 4-for-17 in the first half.
NBAYardbarker

Russell Westbrook stands up for Scott Brooks amid hot seat rumors

Russell Westbrook knows Scott Brooks better than most do, and it definitely sounds like he wants Brooks to continue as Washington Wizards coach. After the Wizards clinched one of the top two play-in spots in the Eastern Conference on Sunday, Westbrook stood up for Brooks. “You gotta give credit to...
NBANBC Sports

Russell Westbrook in attendance for Mystics’ regular-season opener

Russell Westbrook has taken the nation’s capital by storm in just the six months since he first donned Wizards colors. On nights when he doesn’t terrorize opposing defenses and rack up triple-doubles, Westbrook likes to support the local WNBA squad Washington Mystics. The Wizards’ point guard was spotted at the...
NBANBA

Recap: Beal, Westbrook lead Wizards to 115-110 win in regular season finale

Wizards: Bradley Beal (25), Russell Westbrook (23), Robin Lopez (18) Hornets: Terry Rozier (22), LaMelo Ball (19), Miles Bridges (17) The Wizards defeated the Hornets 115-110 on Sunday afternoon at Capital One Arena in the final game of the regular season. Washington finishes the season eighth in the Eastern Conference and now advances to the NBA Play-In Tournament, which begins on Tuesday night. Russell Westbrook finished with 23 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists, the 184th triple-double of his career and his 38th of the season. Bradley Beal scored a game-high 25 points, including 13 in the decisive fourth quarter.
NBAWashington Times

Beal returns as Wizards storm back to grab eighth seed against Hornets

Bradley Beal limped, grimaced and slogged up and down the court Sunday. The Washington Wizards star clearly was still battling through the hamstring injury that sidelined him for three games. But to Beal, there wasn’t much of a question that he’d be out there. Not with so much on the...
NBAchatsports.com

Bradley Beal Says Hamstring Injury Won't Be '100%' for Wizards vs. Celtics

Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal said he will not be at 100 percent for the team's play-in game against the Boston Celtics because of his lingering hamstring injury. "There's no setback. I didn't injure it any worse than it already, so that's positive. Obviously it won't be 100 percent. I've just got to manage it the best I can," Beal told reporters Monday.
NBAWSLS

10 things to know, with the NBA regular season in the books

The compressed, coronavirus-threatened, NBA regular season like none other is over. All 1,080 games that were scheduled were played, and now the play-in round awaits. That begins Tuesday, runs through Friday, and the playoffs start Saturday. Here are 10 notes on the season that was:. TRIPLE DOUBLES. The players who...
NBAAt The Hive

Preview: The Hornets regular season finale against the Wizards has massive playoff implications

What: Charlotte Hornets (33-38) at Washington Wizards (33-38) How to watch: Bally Sports Southeast, NBA League Pass. The Charlotte Hornets, Washington Wizards, and Indiana Pacers are all tied at 33-38 for the Eastern Conference’s No. 8, No. 9, and No. 10 seeds. With only one regular season game left, today’s matchup against the Wizards could ultimately determine if the Hornets make the playoffs or not.
NBAsportsbettingdime.com

May 16th NBA Props – Player Props and Best Bets for All Sunday Games

15 NBA games are on the board for Sunday, May 16th. Today is the final day of the 2020-21 NBA regular season. See available player props for the top players taking to the floor tonight within the story below. We have come to the end of the 2020-21 NBA regular...
NBAchatsports.com

Ted Leonsis Made Things a Little Awkward When Honoring Russell Westbrook

On Friday night, the Washington Wizards played their first home game since Russell Westbrook broke Oscar Robertson’s NBA record for career triple-doubles in Monday’s loss to the Atlanta Hawks. Before the game, Westbrook was honored with a No. 182 jersey, representing his career triple-doubles, from team owner Ted Leonsis. Seven...
NBABoston Herald

Celtics brace for Washington’s one-two punch

The Celtics’ couldn’t have chosen worse for a play-in opponent, considering the momentum that carries Washington into the Garden for Tuesday night’s one-off. Bradley Beal averaged 40.7 points in three games against the Celtics this season, and his teammate has lit up the NBA sky all season long. Russell Westbrook,...
NBANBC Sports

Westbrook caps off regular season with NBA assist title

Russell Westbrook officially nabbed his third NBA assist title in the Wizards' regular-season finale on Sunday, averaging a career-high 11.7 assists per game clip. Westbrook ran away with the assist lead, edging Atlanta’s Trae Young (9.4 apg) and Phoenix’s Chris Paul (8.9 apg) to take the crown. His title came with the Wizards clinching the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference, beating the Charlotte Hornets 115-110 at home. Westbrook finished with a triple-double on the day: 23 points, 15 rebounds, 10 assists.