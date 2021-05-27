The Wizards lost the Game 2 against the Sixers but the story of the night was the fan who threw popcorn on Russell Westbrook .

“To be completely honest, this s–t is getting out of hand, especially for me,” Westbrook told FortyEightMinutes and other media after the contest. “The amount of disrespect… “There are certain things that cross the line. Any other setting … a guy were to come up on the street and pour popcorn on my head, you know what happens. … In these arenas, you got to start protecting the players. We’ll see what the NBA does.”

Philadelphia announced that it has banned the fan from attending any events inside of the Wells Fargo Arena and it formally apologized to Westbrook and the Wizards. Still, more can be done to protect the players from these kinds of incidents in the future.

Checking in on Westbrook’s injury

Westbrook (10 points, 11 assists, and six rebounds) left the game in the fourth quarter with an ankle injury (he was going through the tunnel to the locker room when the popcorn was thrown on him). After the game, he gave a brief update on his condition.

“I hurt it twice in a short amount of time,” Westbrook said. “We’ll see what happens.”

The post Wizards: Russell Westbrook discusses popcorn incident, injury status appeared first on FortyEightMinutes .