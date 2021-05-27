Mass AG Healey Wants More Climate & Environmental Justice Reviews Before Approving New Gas Pipelines

FRAMINGHAM – On Thursday, Mayor Yvonne Spicer signed the City Council’s new open & transparent government policy into law. “I am approving the ordinance as proposed as more fully described below. I do believe it is important to offer a few comments to place this discussion into context. At the outset, we can all agree that transparency is important. The City responds to thousands of public records requests a year and routinely updates the city website, issues press releases, and conducts community outreach, dialogues and meetings with residents and stakeholders to further this important objective. However, the Council’s reasoning for enacting this ordinance is not fairly based on the actual day-to-day experience of the public in obtaining public records in the City of Framingham,” wrote Spicer to the City Council Chair and the other 10 Council members.