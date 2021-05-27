Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Massachusetts State

Mass AG Healey Wants More Climate & Environmental Justice Reviews Before Approving New Gas Pipelines

By editor
Posted by 
FraminghamSOURCE
FraminghamSOURCE
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BOSTON – Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey today, May 27, led a coalition of nine attorneys general in calling on the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) to revise its policy for certifying new natural gas pipelines to consider potential disproportionate impacts on overburdened environmental justice communities and to better scrutinize whether projects are needed in light of national and state greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets.

framinghamsource.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
FraminghamSOURCE

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham, MA
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
805K+
Views
ABOUT

24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

 https://framinghamsource.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Business
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Minnesota State
State
Maryland State
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
State
Connecticut State
Local
Massachusetts Industry
State
Oregon State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maura Healey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Pipeline#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Environmental Impacts#Climate Justice#Consumer Advocates#Uphold The Commission#Natural Gas Pipelines#Pipeline Approvals#Environmental Injustices#Review#Ferc Proceedings#Ferc Wednesday#Protecting Landowners#Ratepayers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Clean Energy
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
News Break
Industry
Related
Posted by
FraminghamSOURCE

Mayor Signs New Transparency in Government Law, But Says Framingham Council’s Reason For Law is ‘Not Fairly Based’

FRAMINGHAM – On Thursday, Mayor Yvonne Spicer signed the City Council’s new open & transparent government policy into law. “I am approving the ordinance as proposed as more fully described below. I do believe it is important to offer a few comments to place this discussion into context. At the outset, we can all agree that transparency is important. The City responds to thousands of public records requests a year and routinely updates the city website, issues press releases, and conducts community outreach, dialogues and meetings with residents and stakeholders to further this important objective. However, the Council’s reasoning for enacting this ordinance is not fairly based on the actual day-to-day experience of the public in obtaining public records in the City of Framingham,” wrote Spicer to the City Council Chair and the other 10 Council members.
Framingham, MAPosted by
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham To Enforce Parking Meters & Restrictions Starting June 15

FRAMINGHAM – The City of Framingham will resume enforcement of on-street parking meters and parking restrictions starting on June 15, announced the City in a press release. Last week, a joint-order was issued by the Mayor and Board of Health rescinding certain Executive Orders, Joint Orders of the Mayor and BOH, and Orders of the BOH (“local orders”) that were in effect during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Framingham, MAPosted by
FraminghamSOURCE

District 2 Councilor Stewart-Morales Seeking Second Term

FRAMINGHAM – District 2 Councilor, Cesar Stewart-Morales, announces plans to run for a second term on the Framingham City Council. “It is a great honor to serve the residents of Framingham’s District 2 as your City Councilor. I have enjoyed working together with Nobscot and Saxonville neighbors on the issues that matter continue advocating for our neighborhoods and for all of Framingham as your local representative. As I have done continuously during this first term, I remain deeply committed to making sure my constituents’ voices are heard at the City Council. I humbly ask for your continued support and for your vote once again this fall.”
Massachusetts Statethequincysun.com

All Massachusetts Business Restrictions Ending May 29

Gov. Charlie Baker on Monday announced that all pandemic-related restrictions on businesses would be lifted effective May 29, two months ahead of schedule. The state will also update its mask rules to match the newest federal guidance, meaning fully vaccinated individuals will no longer need to wear them in most places.
Massachusetts StatePosted by
Seacoast Current

Mass. to Lift COVID-19 Restrictions May 29

With the state on track to vaccinate at least 4.1 million residents by the first week of June, Massachusetts leaders are lifting virtually all COVID-19 restrictions just in time for Memorial Day weekend. On Monday, Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito announced that their face covering order will...
Massachusetts StatePosted by
Caught in Southie

City of Boston’s following Massachusetts lifting COVID-19 restriction on May 29th

Mayor Kim Janey announced on Monday afternoon that Boston will reopen along with the rest of Massachusetts without COVID-19 restrictions!. Earlier on Monday, Gov. Charlie Baker stated that Massachusetts will drop all remaining COVID-19 restrictions and its mask mandate on May 29th! All businesses will be able to reopen without restrictions and the face covering order will be replaced by the CDC’s new guidance over Memorial Day weekend.
Massachusetts Statecbslocal.com

Baker To End Massachusetts State Of Emergency On June 15

BOSTON (CBS) — The state of emergency that’s been in effect in Massachusetts since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March of 2020 is coming to an end. Gov. Charlie Baker announced Monday that he’ll be lifting the emergency order on June 15. “The science shows that vaccinated people...