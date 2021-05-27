Mass AG Healey Wants More Climate & Environmental Justice Reviews Before Approving New Gas Pipelines
BOSTON – Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey today, May 27, led a coalition of nine attorneys general in calling on the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) to revise its policy for certifying new natural gas pipelines to consider potential disproportionate impacts on overburdened environmental justice communities and to better scrutinize whether projects are needed in light of national and state greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets.framinghamsource.com