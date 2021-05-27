Florida man gets 30 days in jail for gunshots in Charles City hotel

A Florida man has been sentenced to spend 30 days in jail after pleading guilty to two misdemeanor charges for shooting a gun inside a Charles City Hotel last month. Harry William Luciow, 52, of Southport, Florida, was originally charged with reckless use of a firearm, an aggravated misdemeanor, and criminal mischief in the 2nd degree, a Class D felony, after having been arrested at the Super 8 by Wyndham Hotel on South Grand Avenue.