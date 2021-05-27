newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Florida man gets 30 days in jail for gunshots in Charles City hotel

Charles City Press
 3 days ago

A Florida man has been sentenced to spend 30 days in jail after pleading guilty to two misdemeanor charges for shooting a gun inside a Charles City Hotel last month. Harry William Luciow, 52, of Southport, Florida, was originally charged with reckless use of a firearm, an aggravated misdemeanor, and criminal mischief in the 2nd degree, a Class D felony, after having been arrested at the Super 8 by Wyndham Hotel on South Grand Avenue.

charlescitypress.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Floyd County, IA
Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Charles City, IA
Government
State
Florida State
City
Charles City, IA
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
County
Floyd County, IA
Floyd County, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
City
Southport, FL
Charles City, IA
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Mental Health#Wyndham Hotel#City Police#Man City#County Police#County Jail#County Court#Gunshots#South Grand Avenue#Prison#Probation#Police Report#Criminal Mischief#Evacuated Rooms#Judge Peter Newell#Door
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Iowa StateMiddletown Press

Man suspected of killing Iowa trooper pleads not guilty

GRUNDY CENTER, Iowa (AP) — A man suspected of fatally shooting an Iowa State Patrol trooper during a violent standoff last month has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and other charges in the case. Michael Lang, 41, of Grundy Center, was set to appear in court Monday on charges...
Iowa StateHawk Eye

Michael Lang, suspect charged with killing Iowa State trooper Jim Smith, pleads not guilty

A Grundy Center man has pleaded not guilty to a number of charges, including first-degree murder, related to the fatal shooting of Iowa State Patrol trooper Jim Smith. Michael Lang, 41, was charged with first-degree murder, assault on a peace officer and attempted murder after allegedly shooting and killing Smith during a standoff at his home. Lang was scheduled to appear in court Monday but his attorney, Aaron Hawbaker, filed a written arraignment Sunday in Grundy County.
Iowa StateKCRG.com

School bus carrying 10 students overturns in rural Iowa

WINTERSET, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say no one was seriously injured when a school bus carrying 10 students overturned into a ditch in rural south-central Iowa. The accident happened early Monday morning on a rural road near the Hanson Prairie Preserve north of Winterset. Television station KCCI showed video on its website of the Winterset School District bus lying on its side off a dirt road before a tow truck pulled it upright.
Iowa StateMuscatine Journal

Update: One teen dead, three injured in Dunkerton, Iowa crash

DUNKERTON, Iowa – Authorities have identified the person who died in a rollover crash on Sunday night as a Dunkerton teen. McKenzie Farmer, 15, died at the scene of the accident on Mount Vernon Road near Nesbit Road, according to the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office. Farmer was one of...
Iowa StateABC13 Houston

Jury selection begins for man charged in Iowa college student's death

The murder trial of a Mexican farmworker accused of fatally stabbing 20-year-old University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts, who was attacked while out for an evening jog in 2018, began on Monday with jury selection. Cristhian Bahena Rivera, 26, is charged with first-degree murder in the case that garnered national...
Florida StatePosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Florida gator chases people through Wendy’s parking lot

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. – A 7-foot alligator was captured while wandering around the parking lot of Lehigh Acres Health & Rehab on Lee Blvd Monday. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and the Lehigh Acres Fire Department responded to the scene after reports of the gator chasing people in a nearby bank parking lot, according to FWC.
Iowa StatePosted by
WOKV

Prosecutor says trial in Iowa student's death won't be easy

DAVENPORT, Iowa — (AP) — A prosecutor warned prospective jurors Monday that the trial of a Mexican national charged in the 2018 fatal stabbing of a University of Iowa student will include graphic evidence that will be emotionally difficult to see and hear. Prosecutor Scott Brown said the first-degree murder...
Iowa StateTribTown.com

Evacuation order still in place after fiery Iowa derailment

SIBLEY, Iowa — An evacuation order remained in place Monday for part of a northwest Iowa town as firefighters worked to extinguish a burning train after a weekend derailment. About 47 cars derailed Sunday afternoon near Sibley, including several cars that were carrying hazardous materials. The resulting fire created a...
Iowa StateKCRG.com

Man accused of killing Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith pleads not guilty

After fighting and beating cancer twice, an Iowa college baseball player finally got his first chance at the plate. Train derailment causes northwest Iowa town evacuation. A fiery train derailment in northwest Iowa prompted people to evacuate. Iowa kindergarteners spread joy by waving to patients receiving treatment. Updated: 6 hours...
Florida Statefox13news.com

Cars fall off same Florida highway ramp for 2nd time in 2 days

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A driver in South Florida drove her car off a highway entrance ramp -- in the exact same spot where another driver's SUV fell off the road the previous day. WSVN reports the accidents both happened on an Interstate 95 entrance ramp in Fort Lauderdale near...