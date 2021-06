The Ultimate Fighter may sit in the “reality show” genre, but it’s influence on the business of MMA cannot be underestimated. Ever since the first season in 2005, when millions tuned in to see Forrest Griffin defeat Stephan Bonnar, marking the first time that a UFC contest had been broadcast in the U.S. for free, the show has been a staple for fight fans. So, with season 29 set to premiere on June 1, M&F takes a look at the concept, coaches, and fighters behind this successful show.