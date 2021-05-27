Newly launched ‘skunkworks’ firm seeks to elevate drug development

The discovery of new drugs is an undeniably important undertaking and represents a massive global market. Statista indicates that the drug discovery market worldwide finds itself on an exponential trajectory, with the expected market value poised to reach 71 billion U.S. dollars by 2025. As of 2016, the market was valued at just 35.2 billion U.S. dollars. Of course, this comes as no surprise; the U.S. pharmaceutical industry, after all, was coined ‘Big Pharma’ for a reason. By 2021, Big Pharma profits for prescription drugs are expected to reach $610 billion and, in 2015, Americans spent $457 billion on prescription drugs. However, as any scientist or expert in the realm of drug development is acutely aware, the discovery of new medicines is an increasingly costly and time-consuming process.