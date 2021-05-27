Newly launched ‘skunkworks’ firm seeks to elevate drug development
Created by an industry veteran with more than 20 years’ experience, Protodigm aims to offer innovation and expertise to pharmaceutical industry clients. With the launch of Protodigm, founder and CEO Mike Rea (also founder and CEO of sister firm IDEA Pharma) hopes to “revolutionize” the field of drug development. The company has brought together a diverse group of professionals (including scientists from Oxford and Cambridge, a Harvard Business School Graduate), an FDA scientific advisory board member, widely published scientific author, and others) to offer diverse skill sets, perspectives, and expertise to foster innovation.www.outsourcing-pharma.com