Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Newly launched ‘skunkworks’ firm seeks to elevate drug development

By Jenni Spinner contact
outsourcing-pharma.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCreated by an industry veteran with more than 20 years’ experience, Protodigm aims to offer innovation and expertise to pharmaceutical industry clients. With the launch of Protodigm, founder and CEO Mike Rea (also founder and CEO of sister firm IDEA Pharma) hopes to “revolutionize” the field of drug development. The company has brought together a diverse group of professionals (including scientists from Oxford and Cambridge, a Harvard Business School Graduate), an FDA scientific advisory board member, widely published scientific author, and others) to offer diverse skill sets, perspectives, and expertise to foster innovation.

www.outsourcing-pharma.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Skunkworks#Technology Development#Technology Innovation#Technology Company#Business Innovation#Business Development#Oxford#Outsourcing Pharma#Oed#Ai#Wikipedia#Idea Pharma#Expertise#Engineering#Technologies#Ceo#Formulation Science#Pharma Firms#Professionals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Medical & Biotech
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
FDA
Place
Tokyo, JP
Related
Medical & Biotechfirstwordpharma.com

Kojin Therapeutics Launches with $60 Million Series A to Develop New Category of Drugs Based on Cell State Biology

Founded by leading scientists, including Stuart Schreiber and Benjamin Cravatt. Series A led by Polaris Partners, Newpath Partners and Cathay Health. Proprietary approach to drug discovery and development based on cell state and ferroptosis biology. CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Kojin Therapeutics Inc., the leading company developing new targeted therapeutics based on...
San Francisco, CAphoenixherald.com

Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2021 / Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTC PINK:ONPH) Oncology Pharma, Inc. (the 'Company') is releasing a White Paper outlining 5 innovative ways to improve patient engagement in clinical trials. The five key points in the White Paper (which can be found here: https://www.oncology-pharma.com/white-papers are: Health Literacy, Patient Concierge Service, Trial Support Community, Easy-to-use User Interface, and Empowering with data. Oncology Pharma is delighted to advance this technology and looks forward to utilizing the platform for its studies involving our licensed IP utilizing its features and increasing engagement and efficiencies. Further, Oncology Pharma will seek to advance the platform to be utilized and made available for studies and clinical trials on a worldwide basis.
SoftwareStreetInsider.com

Hunter Technology Brand Update and Advisory Board Extension

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 8, 2021) - Hunter Technology Corp. (TSXV: HOC) (OTCQB: HOILF) (WKN: A2QEYH) (FSE: RWPM) (ISIN: CA4457371090) ("Hunter" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the unveiling of a new logo, company website and social media channels as part of an extensive rebranding initiative.
Medical & Biotechaithority.com

Faro Health Inc. Secures $15 Million Series A Financing to Deliver Digital Transformation for Clinical Study Design and Authoring

Faro Health Inc., a cloud-computing company that simplifies the design and authoring of complex clinical studies for biopharma and medical device customers, announced a $15 million investment led by Section 32 with participation from Northpond Ventures, Polaris Partners, and Zetta Ventures. The Faro platform is the first Integrated Clinical Development...
Businessinsurancebusinessmag.com

Claim Central launches new technology firm

Global claims solutions provider Claim Central Consolidated (CCC) has launched a new brand for its global technology business and platforms. The new tech business, Wilbur, provides a modular and connectable ecosystem of products and solutions for insurance businesses in Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, and the US. It also enables seamless customer experiences at scale.
Businesshigh-profile.com

NE Firm Launches Service for Life Science Clients

Burlington, MA – Erland Construction announced the launch of a new collaborative lab and cGMP-focused service geared towards life science clients. The industry’s increasing demand for flexible lab and support space prompted the firm to formalize this model, according to Chuck Vaciliou, Erland senior vice president and advanced technology/life sciences group manager.
Decatur, ALStreetInsider.com

Lakeland Industries Appoints Joshua Sletten to Newly Created Corporate Development Post

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. DECATUR, AL / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2021 / Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAKE) (the "Company" or "Lakeland"), a leading global manufacturer of protective clothing for industry, healthcare and to first responders on the federal, state and local levels, today announced that Joshua Sletten has been appointed Vice President of Corporate Development. In this newly created position, Josh will lead the Company's mergers and acquisitions (M&A) strategy and manage the M&A process from identification of growth opportunities, to due diligence and through business integration and synergistic optimization.
Durham, NCwraltechwire.com

CATO SMS acquires Durham firm, plans to expand drug development to clinical pharmacology

DURHAM – CATO SMS, a global clinical and regulatory service leader, has acquired Nuventra, a Durham-based clinical pharmacology science and service provider. CATO SMS, which is also headquartered in Durham, is expanding its portfolio of solutions in order to support its clients with drug development. It noted in an announcement that this acquisition will add a set of capabilities that will enable the company to reduce development risk, cost, and timelines.
Medical & Biotechbiospace.com

Biogen CEO Announces Rollout Plan for Newly Approved Alzheimer's Drug

Biogen CEO Michel Vounatsos pictured above. (John Blanding/The Boston Globe via Getty Images) It has been a whirlwind of a week for Biogen following the news that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Aduhelm (aducanumab) for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The highly anticipated approval made Aduhelm the first Alzheimer's drug approved in almost 20 years and the first drug to treat an underlying cause of the disease.
Economyhealthcareittoday.com

Clinical AI Technology Leader Mendel Raises $18M in New Capital

Today, Mendel, the company behind the clinical AI platform that understands the unstructured, natural language content within medical documents, announced it has raised $18 million in Series A funding. The oversubscribed round was led by DCM, a global venture capital firm, with participation from OliveTree, Zola Global Investors and Millennium Technology Value Partners. Return investors include Launch Capital, SOSV, Bootstrap Labs and Chairman of UCSF Health Hub Mark Goldstein. Olive Tree Managing Partner, Nichola Eliovits, will join the board.
Energy IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Nexamp Elevates Chris Clark To Chief Development Officer

BOSTON, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexamp, a national clean energy company and decarbonization leader, has named Chris Clark as Chief Development Officer. Clark has been with Nexamp for more than a dozen years, most recently serving as Senior Vice President of Business Development, a role in which he drove the rapid expansion of the company's portfolio of solar and energy storage projects across the country.
Economymidfloridanewspapers.com

Clermont firm selected for Olympus development project

Olympus Sports and Entertainment Group, developer of the Olympus master planned community, has selected Fetterhoff Company, Inc. to provide project and design management services for the Olympus development in Clermont. The 243-acre Olympus project enters the infrastructure phase this summer. “The City of Clermont continues to work closely with Olympus...
Industrydataart.com

AI in Drug Development: A Glimpse Into the Future of Drug Discovery

The discovery of new drugs is an undeniably important undertaking and represents a massive global market. Statista indicates that the drug discovery market worldwide finds itself on an exponential trajectory, with the expected market value poised to reach 71 billion U.S. dollars by 2025. As of 2016, the market was valued at just 35.2 billion U.S. dollars. Of course, this comes as no surprise; the U.S. pharmaceutical industry, after all, was coined ‘Big Pharma’ for a reason. By 2021, Big Pharma profits for prescription drugs are expected to reach $610 billion and, in 2015, Americans spent $457 billion on prescription drugs. However, as any scientist or expert in the realm of drug development is acutely aware, the discovery of new medicines is an increasingly costly and time-consuming process.
Indianapolis, INbuildingindiana.com

VC Firm Launches with a Diverse Focus, $20M

Sixty8 Capital, an Indianapolis-based, seed-stage venture capital (VC) firm supporting Black, Latinx, women and LGBTQ+ led startups, announces the first close of its new $20 million venture fund. Investors include The Indiana Next Level Fund, 50 South Capital, Bank of America, Eli Lilly and Company, First Internet Bank and the Central Indiana Community Foundation. Led by Managing Director Kelli Jones, Sixty8 Capital is industry-agnostic and will focus initially on seed investments between the coasts, with an emphasis on the Midwest. Sixty8 Capital is powered by Allos Ventures, one of Indiana’s most active VC firms, with Allos’ Paul Ehlinger serving as venture partner.
Businessuasweekly.com

Pioneering Blockchain Investor, Rumi Morales, Appointed Adviser for SkyGrid

SkyGrid, a Boeing, SparkCognition company that brings artificial intelligence, blockchain, and a over a century of aviation experience to the drone space, announced today that Rumi Morales, Partner and Board Member at Outlier Ventures and former head of CME Ventures, has been added to its Advisory Board. In her role at SkyGrid, Morales will help cultivate the ecosystem relationships and technology strategy that will define SkyGrid’s next generation products.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Delaware Business Times

Biotech startup NiKang raises $200M

WILMINGTON – NiKang Therapeutics, a clinical stage biotech startup focused on small molecule cancer treatments, recently closed a $200 million Series C financing round, one of the largest such venture capital fundraisings in Delaware in recent memory. The $200 million haul is a 300% increase over its Series B round...
Medical & Biotechpharmtech.com

Boehringer Ingelheim and Zealand Pharma Receive FDA Fast Track Designation for NASH Treatment

FDA has granted fast track designation to a GLP-1/glucagon dual agonist in development by Boehringer Ingelheim and Zealand Pharma for the treatment of NASH. Boehringer Ingelheim and Zealand Pharma announced on June 2, 2021 that FDA has granted fast track designation to BI 456906, an investigational glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1)/glucagon dual agonist, for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). BI 456906 is currently in a Phase II study in adults with NASH and liver fibrosis with and without diabetes.
Economylehighvalley.org

LVEDC Engages Firm to Develop Economic Development Action Plan

The Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corporation has engaged a nationally-recognized consulting firm to develop an updated economic development action plan for the Lehigh Valley, which will also inform the creation of LVEDC’s next strategic plan. Garner Economics LLC, an economic development strategy and location advisory firm, will once again conduct...