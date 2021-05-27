ARK Survival Evolved Full Version Mobile Game

60 Seconds! from developer Robot Gentleman is an extremely clever strategy survival game that was originally released on desktop way back in 2015. The premise is that the nuclear apocalypse is on its way, and you have exactly 60 seconds to rush around your house and gather up any supplies you might need as well as round up your family members and head down into the bomb shelter. The twist is that your house layout is randomly generated each game, so you never quite know where things are and, well, if you can’t find little Timmy within that 60 seconds because you don’t know which room he’s in then I guess that means more rations for the rest of you down in the bomb shelter, eh? This initial 60 second resource-gathering mode gets your heart pounding, but it’s once you’re down in the bomb shelter where things get really interesting. This is when things turn more strategic as you make decisions based on rationing out your food and supplies, heading up to the surface to scout things out, and more.