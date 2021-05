What a difference three years make. On this day in 2018, Prince Charles was heralded for his gallant behavior when he stepped in at the last minute to proudly walk his future daughter-in-law, Meghan Markle, (halfway) down the aisle at St. George's Chapel on her wedding day. The camera captured his grateful son, Prince Harry, who was waiting at the altar, turn to his father and say, "Thanks, Pa," before he and his bride stood before the Archbishop of Canterbury to take their marriage vows.