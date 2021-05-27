Cancel
School Update: Laureate Park Elementary School

By Suzanne Workum
nonahoodnews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLaureate Park Longhorns continue to apply grit and perseverance to navigate the 2020-21 school year. We celebrated Black History Month in February by learning about black leaders from the past and present. Ms. Quintern’s first grade class held a living wax museum that all students were able to enjoy. In early March, we celebrated Read Across America Week by dressing up and reading books about what we want to be when we grow up, books about what makes us unique and individual, and our favorite books. In April, the entire school celebrated our third, fourth, and fifth graders as they started their FSA tests. Each class was given a buddy class to celebrate and encourage, and the entire school wore T-shirts telling them to believe in themselves and do their best.

nonahoodnews.com
