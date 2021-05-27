Emily Articulated: Gathering

I traveled to Washington, D.C. this past week. It was really the first time I had traveled in more than a year, and it was the first time I had taken a plane since the pandemic hit us over a year ago. I have had both of my shots so I am fully vaccinated, but I must say I had a little trepidation about traveling. The mask mandate was still in full force in the airports and on the planes, and it was followed by nearly everyone at the airport and everyone on the plane.