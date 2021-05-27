Emily Articulated: Gathering
During the past year, the idea of “being social” has meant many different things. From the first weeks of quarantine — wherein the confines of my small house and backyard were as far as I’d venture — connection was achieved through computer screens, phone calls, and far-away waves from car windows or porch stoops. Technology-enabled conversations, concerts and events served as a proxy for the interactions that were so recently a part of everyday life.sandpointreader.com