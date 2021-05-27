NoHo News May 27.

The National Comedy Center in Jamestown was recently honored with two 2021 Telly Awards for excellence in television and video across all screens. One award was for "Best Online Series" for its 2020 Lucille Ball Virtual Comedy Festival, and the other was for "Best Promotional Video" in the Museum & Galleries category for a video production showcasing NCC's interactive and immersive visitor experience. The Lucille Ball Comedy Festival went virtual in 2020 due to COVID-19 with 20 online programs featuring 30 artists in all-new, candid, in-depth conversations about their work, careers, influences and the art of comedy, including Tiffany Haddish, Jay Leno, Debra Messing, Kenan Thompson, Jimmy Fallon, Lin-Manuel Miranda, "Weird Al" Yankovic, Margaret Cho, Aidy Bryant and many more. NCC Executive Director Journey Gunderson says, "When COVID dramatically affected our museum visitor experience, we knew that we had to quickly pivot to online video to bring that experience into homes across the country -- so that we could continue to fulfill our mission and build brand awareness among comedy fans who will plan visits to Jamestown as COVID subsides. These Telly Awards are wonderful validation of the creative work put into these two projects and will continue to pay dividends for our museum for years to come." The National Comedy Center shared the "Best Online Series" honor with award-winning online series produced by Microsoft, The Atlantic, and the Library of Congress.