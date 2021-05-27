newsbreak-logo
NoHo News May 27.

NoHo News: Here's what's happening in the NoHo Arts District. This is the weekly North Hollywood arts community update! We look forward to sharing lots of fun and unique news, events, profiles and updates on what's happening in the NoHo Arts District. Every Thursday we send out our NoHo News....

Small Businessnohoartsdistrict.com

Give a Big NoHo WELCOME BACK to Jenny’s Nail Studio.

Our NoHo businesses have been through a roller coaster ride during the pandemic. But, slowly our arts district is reopening its doors. It’s a time to celebrate North Hollywood’s resilience. So, let’s give a big NoHo WELCOME BACK to Jenny’s Nail Studio. Meet co-owner Jenny. She has eight years of...
Moviesfox7austin.com

Celebrate actor Morgan Freeman’s 84th birthday with these flicks on Tubi

LOS ANGELES - Morgan Freeman first stood on a stage when he was 8 years old, playing Little Boy Blue in a pageant. That’s when he knew he wanted to be an actor. More than seven decades later, Freeman’s career includes his Oscar-winning performance in "Million Dollar Baby." He was nominated for Oscars four other times, including for his work in "Shawshank Redemption" and "Driving Miss Daisy."
stamfordplus.com

Westport Country Playhouse Presents “Cabaret in the Robards”

Westport Country Playhouse will present “Cabaret in the Robards,” a series of live, in-person, on-stage performances headlined by Broadway musical talents, beginning in June. The three-show series will benefit the safe reopening of the Playhouse campus, closed since March 2020 due to the global pandemic. “Cabaret in the Robards” will...
Petschannelguidemag.com

Monday, May 31: Who’s a Good Dog? ‘HouseBroken’ Gets a Treat on FOX

All Times Eastern. PBS programming varies regionally. Featuring the voices of Lisa Kudrow, Nat Faxon, Tony Hale and Will Forte, this new animated comedy follows a group of neighborhood pets and stray animals as they work through their issues inside and outside their therapy group. Honey (Kudrow), a standard poodle, opens her living room for the group to come and support each other through the misery, mayhem and majesty that is being a pet.
TV Showswiltonbulletin.com

Gavin MacLeod, skipper on 'Love Boat' and renowned TV actor, dies at 90

Gavin MacLeod, a character actor whose prolific career in menacing roles took an unexpected turn in the 1970s and 1980s when he became one of the most beloved faces on TV, as a wisecracking TV news writer on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" and then as the amiable skipper of "The Love Boat," died May 29 at his home in Palm Desert, Calif. He was 90.
CelebritiesJanesville Gazette

Gavin MacLeod, of 'Mary Tyler Moore' and ‘The Love Boat,’ dies at 90

Gavin MacLeod, who cracked wise on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and guided “The Love Boat” with a steady hand, has died at 90. The actor died early Saturday morning, his nephew, Mark See, told Variety. No cause of death was given, but Variety reported that he had been in poor health in recent months.
TV Seriesshadowandact.com

'Girlfriends' Cast Member Reggie Hayes: Where Are They Now?

Reggie Hayes rose to prominence to many television audiences William Dent, the best male friend to Joan Clayton (Tracee Ellis Ross), Maya Wilkes (Golden Brooks), Toni Childs (Jill Marie-Jones) and Lynn Searcy (Persia White) on the classic long-running UPN sitcom Girlfriends. Since the show's cancellation in 2008, many fans have wondered where is Hayes currently.
TV SeriesLake County News

‘Army of the Dead’ overruns Las Vegas; FOX TV preview

Available in both movie theaters and the Netflix streaming service, “Army of the Dead” sounds like the work of filmmaker George A. Romero (“Night of the Living Dead”), but that would be a neat trick since he passed away nearly four years ago. Taking up the mantle of mimicking Romero’s...
Why Teri Garr walked off the Star Trek set

Teri Garr appeared in one episode of Star Trek: The Original Series, playing secretary Roberta Lincoln in Assignment: Earth which was meant to be a spin-off series for Robert Lansing. It didn’t get picked up, and in an interview she did with Starlog Magazine, she said she was glad the backdoor pilot didn’t go to series. The interview includes some unkind words Garr has about Star Trek fans as well, but she had an unpleasant experience on the set of Star Trek which probably shaped her opinion of the franchise.
National Comedy Center Wins Two Telly Awards

National Comedy Center Wins Two Telly Awards

The National Comedy Center in Jamestown was recently honored with two 2021 Telly Awards for excellence in television and video across all screens. One award was for "Best Online Series" for its 2020 Lucille Ball Virtual Comedy Festival, and the other was for "Best Promotional Video" in the Museum & Galleries category for a video production showcasing NCC's interactive and immersive visitor experience. The Lucille Ball Comedy Festival went virtual in 2020 due to COVID-19 with 20 online programs featuring 30 artists in all-new, candid, in-depth conversations about their work, careers, influences and the art of comedy, including Tiffany Haddish, Jay Leno, Debra Messing, Kenan Thompson, Jimmy Fallon, Lin-Manuel Miranda, "Weird Al" Yankovic, Margaret Cho, Aidy Bryant and many more. NCC Executive Director Journey Gunderson says, "When COVID dramatically affected our museum visitor experience, we knew that we had to quickly pivot to online video to bring that experience into homes across the country -- so that we could continue to fulfill our mission and build brand awareness among comedy fans who will plan visits to Jamestown as COVID subsides. These Telly Awards are wonderful validation of the creative work put into these two projects and will continue to pay dividends for our museum for years to come." The National Comedy Center shared the "Best Online Series" honor with award-winning online series produced by Microsoft, The Atlantic, and the Library of Congress.
'The Brady Bunch': Susan Olsen Once Revealed When 'Things Got Out of Hand' at the Paramount Studios

Susan Olsen of “The Brady Bunch” recalled the glorious days when she, her cast members, and others would run freely around Paramount Studios. Olsen, who played younger sister Cindy Brady in the ABC sitcom, talked about spending time on the lot in a 2012 interview with The Bigfoot Diaries. During the interview, she offered up an experience about a time when things got out of hand there.
Performing Artscheektowagabee.com

Theatre

Thurs. 3 God’s Favorite — Presented by Desiderio’s Dinner Theatre at Bobby J’s, the comedy by Neil Simon is directed by Jay Desiderio, and features David Marciniak and Jimmy Janowski, with Jeremy Kreuzer, Lisa Hinca, Jacob Marciniak, Bekki Sliwa and Mary Moebius. Successful Long Island businessman Joe Benjamin (David Marciniak) is a modern-day “job” with a demanding wife, ungrateful children […]