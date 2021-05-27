Cancel
UFC

Unfiltered Episode 498: Andrea Lee & Comedian Aisha Tyler

By von ava
ava360.com
 7 days ago

Matt is back from his adventures with Dana White to host today's episode of UFC Unfiltered with his Jimmy Bird!. After Matt makes sure Jim didn't have more fun with guest co-hosts Forrest Griffin and Phoenix Carnevale, UFC flyweight Andrea Lee joins the show. She shares why she believes having a crowd when facing Antonina Shevchenko at UFC 262 helped her win the fight, what it's like to put the roof back on your Jeep Wrangler when it suddenly starts to rain, and which Flyweight she thinks makes sense as her next opponent.

