[drtopcap]I[/dropcap]f you live in the South (or in random places Chick-fil-a locations have been popping up) you've probably been enjoying fried chicken sandwiches before the whole Chicken Sandwich war started. Chick-fil-a is home to the original chicken sandwich. Heck, it even says it on their buildings! So when I saw Burger King was releasing their take on the chicken sandwich I had to pit the two fast food chains against each other.