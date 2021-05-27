Cancel
Sanofi and GSK take COVID-19 vaccine into Phase 3 study

By Rachel Arthur contact
outsourcing-pharma.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSanofi and GSK have started the Phase 3 study for their COVID-19 vaccine candidate: eying up potential regulatory authorization in Q4, 2021. The study will evaluate two vaccine formulations: one against the original D.614 (Wuhan) virus and one against the B.1.351 (South Africa) variant. The global, randomized, double-blind placebo-controlled Phase...

www.outsourcing-pharma.com
