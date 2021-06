The stock market is a mixed bag on the first day of June. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) and S&P 500 Index (SPX) are starting the new month strong, with the former up roughly 141 points and the latter coming within a chip shot of its all-time high. While the Dow and S&P 500 chase four-day win streaks, the Nasdaq Composite (IXIC) has turned lower, as weakness in the tech sector overshadows the lifting of mask mandates and a further decline in Covid-19 cases. Elsewhere, Wall Street's "fear gauge," the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX), is eyeing its biggest one-day pop in two weeks.