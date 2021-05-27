Cancel
Green Bay, WI

9th Annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at Lambeau Field

gbnewsnetwork.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks will be commemorated during the ninth annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at Lambeau Field on September 11, 2021. Co-sponsored by the Green Bay Metro Fire Department and Pierce Manufacturing, registration is now open with 100 percent of the funds to directly benefit the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (NFFF).

www.gbnewsnetwork.com
