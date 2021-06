The Village has partnered with the Metropolitan Mayors Caucus to participate in a community solar program. The Community Solar Clearinghouse Solution Program for Residential and Small Commercial accounts allows subscribers to receive net metering credits on their electricity bill and support the development of new renewable energy resources without needing to install equipment on their property. The program is voluntary and a postcard (as shown below) promoting the program should start arriving in mailboxes next week. More information is available at: mountprospect.org/communitysolar.