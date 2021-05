When they were satisfied they had captured the essence they set out to record them, but without the limitations of the acoustic era. For example, Nicholas D. Ball, who runs the website “Drums of the Twenties“, uses a full period drum kit rather than the limited wood block set up Baby Dodds employed in the studio. Will Scott plays in Bill Johnsons style on bass, rather than the banjo of the original recordings. They use mutes more sparingly than did Armstrong and Oliver on the original recordings, on the assumption they would have been used less in a live context. So this is not an exact replica, nor is it meant to be, but it is as an exact a “could have been”, as these talented musicians could muster.