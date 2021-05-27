Editor’s Note: Motherly Love

One of my all time favorite family memories growing up was going camping. Sometimes my parents would just pitch a tent in our backyard in good old Chicopee, MA and let my sister and I camp out in the backyard, but more times than not we would spend our summers camping at campgrounds. When my own children were younger, we didn't go camping often. There was something about camping with five children, three of them under 5 and in diapers, that took all the fun out of it. Now that our children are older (my youngest, the twins, are 8) camping has become an all time favorite family vacation that brings joy to us all. And while our last camping experience was more like glamping with a safari tent and a coffee maker for mom, we have also enjoyed many weekends tent camping together. In fact, my father in law owns some property off the grid in Chester and the kids spend many weekends throughout the year hanging out with grandpa at "camp". These adventures have not only become a fun filled family experience for us but have turned into some wonderful learning experiences for my children that they can keep with them for years to come. Even with the wash out this weekend, camping has still proven to provide a wonderful experience for my kids and below I give my top reasons why I love taking my kids camping and hope that your kids will be able to experience it too!