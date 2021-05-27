Pope names English archbishop to lead worship congregation

Heretics: Lived a Purer Life Than Other Christians!. Modern-day Catholic and Protestant devotees are not responsible for the heinous past crimes their religions did in the name of their God. Yet, their clergy, priesthood or ecclesiastics call them what you will, cannot say the same. For they are propagating falsehoods about their faith being innocent in the past. As they would be exceedingly knowledgable about their churches history through religious seminars, universities, etc., etc. More so for church hierarchy, with titles such as being a Divine, or abbreviated titles D.D., B.D, J.C.D., LL.D. Who will know the history of their religion from its so-call origin? The Roman Church would no doubt claim its origin from Jesus! However, that was a 3rd-century concept when they saw older Apostolic churches in the East having an apostolic See, and Rome wanted one of their own!