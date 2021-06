When your credit score is less than perfect, the thought of applying for a personal loan may be daunting. Joint applications, however, could help you get a better loan offer. A joint application is when two co-borrowers submit a request for a loan under both parties' names. Both co-borrowers put their name, income information and credit history on the application in order to qualify for the loan. If you're not sure you'll qualify for a personal loan on your own, including someone else on the application with a stronger credit profile could improve your chances of approval.