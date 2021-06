Get Vaccinated ASAP to Protect Young Children Who Can’t Be. Houston –– — All HCPH COVID-19 vaccination and testing sites are closed Monday, Memorial Day, but that still leaves 6 days! Most of us are eligible to be vaccinated, but those under 12 years old are not. Many parents of young children are concerned about taking them out in public since the majority of people are not vaccinated and most mask mandates have been lifted.