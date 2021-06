Jesse Lingard insists he has “never doubted” his abilities and reminded Manchester United that he wants “consistent” playing time next season. Lingard’s resurgence in 2020-21 has been one of the stories of the season. He started the frozen campaign at Man Utd, until he left on loan for West Ham in January. It was a perfect game, as the midfielder surprised the Premier League with nine goals and four assists in 16 games.