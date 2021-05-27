newsbreak-logo
Health Services

Does Trendelenburg belong in the EMS toolkit?

By Rachel Engel
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrendelenburg is taught to all EMS students, but does it still have a place in prehospital care? — For many years, EMS relied on the Trendelenburg position– elevating the patient's feet higher than the head – was a vital treatment for shock, and would raise blood pressure, and perhaps cause blood to flow from the legs to the trunk.

Health Serviceshngnews.com

This is EMS

Over the last year, the pandemic has given people a small glimpse of the vital role of EMS professionals. The sacrifice and dedication of EMTs, paramedics and other EMS practitioners has rightfully earned them admiration and gratitude in their communities. Calling us heroes sometimes obscures the fact that—behind those masks—are...
Public Healthemsworld.com

This Is EMS: Caring for our Communities

Is this what the groggy awakening from spending a year in a coma feels like? Eyes blinking, shafts of light...improving focus...familiar surroundings but somehow different? Memories, dreams of a confused reality, of the year past that started as all others and then, seemingly, suddenly everything changed and a vertiginous spin into a nonstop barrage of ECHO meetings, video conferences, daily updates that were contradicted by new daily updates the same day—all in the backdrop of assaults on truth, reality and science.
Health ServicesThe State Journal

Letter: In praise of EMS professionals

May 16-22 is National Emergency Medical Services Week, a reminder of the crucial role that EMS providers play in our communities. The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of frontline workers of all kinds, and EMS professionals truly embody that spirit — first on the scene, first to offer care, first to make a difference.
Public Healthems1.com

Gradual change transforms EMS

It is EMS Week, the annual recognition of the incredible people who serve their communities as medical first responders, EMTs and paramedics. The banquets, awards, T-shirts and proclamations are well-earned, especially in the ongoing pandemic and public health emergency. EMS Week is also an opportunity for reflection on our history...
Mckean County, PAwesb.com

DA Honors EMS Workers

At the conclusion of 2021 EMS Week, the District Attorney’s Office would like to express its heartfelt gratitude to McKean County paramedics, EMTs, and EMS. The role these medical professionals fill is critical. Their work is rarely publicized, but it is frequent. I recently saw their heroic efforts close-up and their efforts were just that – heroic. Countless lives have been saved by these professionals and we owe them our gratitude. Thank you.
Southbury, CTprimepublishers.com

Thanks EMS Staff for Commitment

Sunday, May 16, through Saturday, May 22, was National Emergency Medical Services Week. I want to take this opportunity to thank EMS personnel for their committed work and dedication at Southbury Ambulance Association and to patient care in EMS. Your professionalism and kindness is much appreciated. The theme for 2021,...
Health Servicesems1.com

Passing on a love for EMS

Yolanda Johnson spent 10 years on an ambulance before facing new challenges as an EMS instructor. This article was reproduced with permission from EMS STRONG. Produced by the American College of American Physicians (ACEP), in partnership with the National Association of Emergency Medical Technicians (NAEMT), EMS STRONG is a campaign designed to celebrate, unite and inspire the people of EMS 365 days a year. EMS1 is a proud sponsor of EMS STRONG.
Health Servicesnolangroupmedia.com

Thank you to EMS professionals

This is National EMS Week (May 16-22). It’s the one week set aside each year since 1974 to celebrate EMS professionals and the work they do in communities across the country. The theme for this year’s National EMS Week is, “This is EMS: Caring for Our Communities.” And, EMS professionals...
Healthems1.com

How EMS stepped up

Sunday started EMS Week 2021, and once again, it slipped up on me. I’ve been an unrepentant EMS Week cynic for years. I snipe that EMS On the Hill Day is for legislators to get photo ops with EMTs they’re content to ignore the rest of the year; that EMS week cookouts always seem to be made from the leftovers from Nurse’s Week, and that none of the goodies are still around by the time the night shift comes on. I constantly make fun of the adrenaline-junkie, heroic EMS Week themes, and I’ve even gone so far as to say that we should be advocating for EMS the other 51 weeks of the year, and suggest (only half-jokingly) that we all take a vacation for the third week in May, to let the public get a taste of what a week without EMS would be like. It all had an Ebenezer Scrooge-ish, “Bah, humbug!” kind of vibe.
Health Servicescoalvalleynews.com

BCAA celebrates EMS Week

BOONE COUNTY – As the nation collectively celebrates Emergency Medical Services Week, the Boone County Ambulance Authority is honoring their employees through a series of gestures that include luncheons for employees during the week of May 16 through May 27. Since 1980, Boone County Ambulance has served and treated citizens...
Healthjems.com

The EMS Handoff: Redesigning Volunteer EMS with Nancy Magee

We’re not ambulance drivers and the public needs to know. The common refrain, “I didn’t know you could do that sort of thing,” should not be uttered by professionals and legislators adjacent to our profession. Fighting entropy in our profession takes a volunteer spirit and Nancy Magee joins us to discuss strategies for doing just this.
Guthrie County, IAraccoonvalleyradio.com

Panora EMS Highlighted During National EMS Week

As National EMS Week winds down, one local EMS service caters to a majority of Guthrie County. Panora EMS Director Joe Hupp says they cover two-thirds of the county, including communities such as Panora, Jamaica, Guthrie Center, Bayard, Yale and Bagley. Their 17 member staff includes seven paramedics, four emergency medical technicians, four full time and seven part time paid staff, and six volunteers. They have one crew that is scheduled 24/7 to respond to emergencies and there are four ambulance vehicles, three that are equipped with advanced life support equipment.
Health Servicesems1.com

EMT-Paramedic

JOB SUMMARY Administers efficient, rapid, quality care and transport to critically ill or injured patients in a dynamic and demanding environment. ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS OF THE ROLE PROVIDES CRITICAL ARE INTERVENTIONS AND PATIENT TRANSPORT, IN AN INDEPENDENT CAPACITY, TO PROVIDE QUALITY CARE TO A VARIED PATIENT POPULATION. Performs patient assessments and...
Richmond, MIVoice News

Richmond extends EMS contract

The city of Richmond has extended its emergency medical services contract with Richmond/Lenox EMS. The current contract was set to expire on June 30, 2022, but City Manager Jon Moore said the plan was to extend the contract to 2026. “Jeff White indicated he’s hoping to get all the community...
Alamosa, COAlamosa Valley Courier

EMS, always on the go

ALAMOSA — Catching up with team members of the San Luis Valley Health (SLVH) Emergency Medical Services (EMS) can be a challenge, as it seems like they are constantly coming and going. Mike Valdez and Kim Jordan are two of the 12 Paramedics at SLV Health. Their team also consists of four Intermediate EMTs, two EMTs, and is directed by Darrick Garcia, BSN. One of the first questions they addressed was the difference between these three different job titles. The difference lies in their level of education and training and what that allows them to do when called out as a first responder. The first level, of Emergency Medical Technician (EMT), allows them to drive the ambulance, perform basic airway maneuvers, CPR and operate an AED. They can splint, control bleeding and assist with some home medications. The Intermediate EMT has increased cardiology and pharmacological intervention capabilities and can start IVs.
The Daily Sentinel

Recognizing EMS Week

POMEROY — May 16-22 is recognized nationally as National EMS (Emergency Medical Services) Week and Meigs County EMS is recognizing its personnel for their efforts, particularly on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic. As part of EMS Week, Meigs County EMS Director Robbie Jacks announced that Billy Propes had been...
Morgantown, WVFireEngineering.com

WV EMS Departments Celebrate National EMS Week

The Dominion Post, Morgantown, W.Va. May 22—National EMS Week is a time to recognize and celebrate paramedics, EMTs, and the entire EMT workforce. The week of May 16-22 was authorized as National EMS Week by President Gerald Ford in 1974, making 2021 the 46th annual EMS week, according to the National Association of Emergency Medical Technicians.
Hagerstown, MDheraldmailmedia.com

'Toolkit' helps build communication between patients, health care providers

Some communication gaps between patients and health care providers involve more than language barriers, Jenny Miller said. So she's working on tools to build bridges across those gaps at Meritus Medical Center near Hagerstown. The tools, which include items like dry-erase boards and magnification sheets, are being used now, and Miller is seeking reactions and suggestions.
North Providence, RIValley Breeze

Silvestri receives EMS award

NORTH PROVIDENCE – CharterCARE Health Partners, which includes Our Lady of Fatima Hospital and Roger Williams Medical Center, presented Capt. Paul Silvestri, of the North Providence Fire Department, with the CharterCARE Emergency Medical Services Award, during National EMS Week (May 16-22). The award is presented to a member of Rhode...
Health ServicesCaledonian Record-News

Editorial: Honoring EMS Heroes

It’s Emergency Medical Services Week, a time to honor and celebrate the heroes among us whose job it is to save lives. These are the people who unflinchingly rush to the front lines to provide emergency care when people are most vulnerable. We report on many of these same scenes and have a deep, first-hand appreciation for the calm, focus and competence they lend to life’s most chaotic situations.