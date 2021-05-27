Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

The Bold And The Beautiful (B&B) Spoilers: Liam Arrested, Bill Tricked Into Confessing

By Taylor Hancen Rios
soapoperaspy.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers reveal that Vinny Walker’s (Joe LoCicero) murder mystery is winding down. Next week, Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) turns himself in and admits to the hit-and-run. Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) tries to stop the confession but it’s too late. Then, Bill is tricked into confessing his role in the criminal cover-up. The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers: -Liam Spencer’s Admission And Arrest.

www.soapoperaspy.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Clifton
Person
Don Diamont
IN THIS ARTICLE
#B B#Murder Mystery#Family Secrets#Bold#Spencer Publications#Sos#Waffle King#B B Spoilers#Dumps Killer Liam#Bill Protecting Liam#Confession Trickery Hope#Fateful Night#Hope Logan Spencer#Reveal#Striking Vinny#Prison#Joe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spoilers
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV Seriessoapsindepth.com

THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL Spoilers: Will Zoe Learn the Shocking Truth?

Quinn and Carter are going to get themselves in trouble in these THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL spoilers if they aren’t careful! Temptation is getting very hard to resist, and someone is going to figure out what’s been going on between them… someone like Zoe!. From the moment that Quinn...
Family Relationshipscelebratingthesoaps.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers Wednesday, June 2: Forresters Celebrate, Steffy Prepares, Hope Forgives

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, June 2 reveal that the Forrester family will celebrate. Everyone is excited about the upcoming arrival of the newest member of the family. Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will prepare for her baby coming into the world. Plus, Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) grants Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) forgiveness.
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers: Brooke Appalled by Liam & Bill’s Crimes – Ridge Gets a Win

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers document that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will be proven right. His nemesis, Bill Spencer (Don Diamont), is wrong. Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) has a soft spot for Bill in her heart. Beyond being an ex-husband, Bill is linked to her through Lope and their granddaughter, Beth Spencer (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson).
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers Wednesday, May 19: Liam’s Odd Apology, Thomas Thrown, Hope’s Horror

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, May 19 reveal that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) makes an odd apology. Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) is completely thrown by what Liam says. Meanwhile, Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) makes a horrifying realization. She begs Liam to talk about what is really going on. Will he end up telling the truth?
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers And Recap Monday, May 17: Wyatt Grills Bill – Liam Struggles

The Bold and The Beautiful (B&B) spoilers and recap for Monday, May 17, reveals in Los Angeles at Forrester Creations Brooke Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) catches up with her daughter. Brooke hasn’t been around because she wanted to give Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) privacy. Hope says she and the kids are overjoyed to have Liam home. Liam has been so attentive and caring, it feels like they are moving forward. Total forgiveness will take time. Hope says Liam is still struggling with what he did. That night still haunts him.
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers And Updates Tuesday, May 20: Bill Calls Thomas A Joke – Liam About To Crack

The Bold and The Beautiful (B&B) spoilers and updates for Tuesday, May 20, 2021, reveals in Los Angeles Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) struggles with whether to reveal his secret to Hope Logan (Annika Noelle). Liam is afraid someone will come to take him away from Hope and the kids forever and he deserves it. Hope demands he tell her what’s upsetting him. Liam says he has everything he’s ever wanted and is living in a fool’s paradise.
TV & Videoscelebratingthesoaps.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers: Should Shauna And Quinn’s Toxic Friendship End?

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) and Quinn Forrester (Rena Sofer) have been friends for many years. In fact, they are BFFs and count on each other. However, Richards speculated that Shauna has always taken the blame for Quinn’s bad deeds. It sounds like this friendship is rather one-sided and toxic. Is it time for it to end?
TV Seriesdaytimeconfidential.com

The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: Liam Puts a Damper on Hope's Afterglow (WATCH)

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap: Bill is sitting in his office reliving the moment Vinny became a speed bump and Liam became even more insufferable than usual. After reliving his son passing out, Bill reminds himself he threw Vinny’s wallet over the embankment. For some reason, Bill needs to continue to remember Liam reawakening in the car and questioning all of the events that - say it with me - turned Vinny into a speed bump.
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

The Young And The Restless (Y&R) Spoilers: Kyle’s Public Confession, Admits To Affair And Claims Harrison

The Young and Restless spoilers reveal that Tara Locke’s (Elizabeth Leiner) bombshell will rock “Skyle.” Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) decides to take drastic action to protect Harrison Locke (Keller Enriquez). He tells Summer Newman (Hunter King) that he is going to publicly confess to the affair and claim the little boy as his own. How will this affect their relationship?
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers: Quinn and Carter Run but Can’t Hide – Shauna’s Zoe Distraction Fails

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers document that Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) is none too pleased with Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards). That’s Zoe’s way of transferring her feelings about Carter Walton’s (Lawrence Saint-Victor) actions. Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) and Carter were stunned by Shauna’s quick-thinking and complete selflessness. Quinn’s...
TV Seriesdaytimeconfidential.com

The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: Liam Admits to Hope That He Killed Vinny (WATCH)

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap: Hope and Liam continue their conversation from the last ELEVENTY days by discussing how they will get past whatever it is that is bugging Liam. He gets weepy describing to her what an inspiration she is to him and how she is his whole life. Hope agrees and reassures him that nothing is going to change.
TV Seriesfame10.com

Bold And The Beautiful Plotline Predictions For The Next Two Weeks (May 31 – June 11, 2021)

Liam will remember Vinny’s last words, coming up on The Bold and The Beautiful (B&B)! Zoe’s relentless nature will push her character closer to the brink, while Carter and Shauna’s “fling” begins to flop. Plus, what devious plans will an enraged Thomas have in store for the Spencers, and could the Forrester’s life also be in danger? Let’s take a look at some recent, unresolved spoilers to speculate on what could happen over the next two weeks!
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers Week Of May 31: Steffy’s Baby, Liam Arrested, Hope Exposes Bill

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of May 31 reveal Steffy Forrester’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) returns. “SINN” will learn the baby’s gender. Meanwhile, Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) is arrested and Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) has a breakdown. Plus, Hope exposes Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) to Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang).
TV & Videoscelebratingthesoaps.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers: 5 Things Liam Needs To Do To Keep Hope (Now That They’ve Made Love)

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers say that even though we’ve been down this road before, it seems like these two just can’t quit each other, no matter how hard they try. Of course, we are talking about Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton), who should be thanking his lucky stars seeing how Hope has just given him yet another chance even though he cheated on her with Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). With that said, here are five things that Liam needs to do in order to keep Hope (and now that they’ve made love, too). Check it out below and let us know what you think.
TV & Videoscelebratingthesoaps.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers: Shauna’s Love Triangle, Torn As Eric And Ridge Both Suddenly Single?

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that the next character to be torn between two lovers could be Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards). The actress hopes that Shauna’s portrait gets on Eric Forrester’s (John McCook) mantle. She also thinks that Shauna and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) might not be over. So, what if Eric and Ridge both suddenly became single?