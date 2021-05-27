The Bold And The Beautiful (B&B) Spoilers: Liam Arrested, Bill Tricked Into Confessing
The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers reveal that Vinny Walker’s (Joe LoCicero) murder mystery is winding down. Next week, Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) turns himself in and admits to the hit-and-run. Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) tries to stop the confession but it’s too late. Then, Bill is tricked into confessing his role in the criminal cover-up. The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers: -Liam Spencer’s Admission And Arrest.www.soapoperaspy.com