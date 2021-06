SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As uncertainty grows around how the federal government plans to address student loan debt concerns, SoFi, the digital personal finance company, announced the launch of a new loan program to help ease borrower distress. Since March 2020, the federal government has paused interest and monthly payments for federal student loan borrowers in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. As the federal moratorium on this is set to expire on September 30, borrowers are searching for clarity around on how federal policy decisions will impact them and whether or not they will qualify for future assistance, if any.